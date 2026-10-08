By the time the day is over, the knees can sometimes be the first part of the body to complain. After hours of sitting at work, standing in the kitchen, climbing stairs, commuting or simply being on your feet, it is not unusual to feel some stiffness or discomfort. But when does an ordinary tired knee become something worth investigating? Dr Rakesh Rajput, HOD of Orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, shared the reason behind the constant knee pain.

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​Also read | Knee pain in your 20s and 30s without an injury? Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes and everyday triggers

Why do your knees hurt more after a busy day?

According to Dr Rakesh, the answer often depends on what the pain feels like, how frequently it occurs and whether it is beginning to interfere with everyday life. A long, sedentary day can contribute to knee discomfort just as much as a physically demanding one.

A long, sedentary day can contribute to knee discomfort just as much as a physically demanding one.

He highlighted that sitting for several hours can leave the muscles around the knee and hip relatively inactive, while suddenly walking long distances or climbing several flights of stairs can put greater demands on them. “Being overweight can add to the mechanical load on the knees, while weak thigh muscles may provide less support to the joint,” said Dr Rakesh.

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{{^usCountry}} This does not mean that movement should be avoided. Regular, appropriate exercise is important for maintaining muscle strength and joint function. The problem is often the mismatch between how little we move during the week and how much we expect our bodies to do when we finally get the chance. However, recurrent knee pain should not always be dismissed as the result of a long day. Reason behind knee pain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This does not mean that movement should be avoided. Regular, appropriate exercise is important for maintaining muscle strength and joint function. The problem is often the mismatch between how little we move during the week and how much we expect our bodies to do when we finally get the chance. However, recurrent knee pain should not always be dismissed as the result of a long day. Reason behind knee pain {{/usCountry}}

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Osteoarthritis is one of the common causes of persistent knee pain, particularly as people get older. Previous injuries, excess weight, muscle weakness and the cumulative stress placed on the joint can also contribute. Pain from osteoarthritis may initially appear only after prolonged activity. Over time, however, people may begin to notice stiffness after sitting for a while, discomfort while climbing stairs, swelling or difficulty with activities that were previously routine.

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“A gradual reduction in walking speed or avoiding certain movements because they hurt can also be an indication that the problem is becoming more significant,” explained Dr Rakesh.

Not every painful knee is arthritis, either. A recent injury, ligament or meniscus problem, inflammatory condition or another joint disorder can produce similar symptoms and may require a different approach.

Persistent swelling, instability, locking, significant difficulty bearing weight or pain that continues despite rest should be assessed rather than repeatedly managed at home.

Treatment

According to Dr Rakesh, treatment depends on what is actually causing the pain and how advanced the condition is. For many people, improving muscle strength, maintaining a healthy weight, physiotherapy and modifying activities can make a significant difference. Surgery is considered only when symptoms are substantial and other approaches are no longer providing adequate relief.

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Surgery is considered only when symptoms are substantial and other approaches are no longer providing adequate relief.

For people with advanced knee arthritis who eventually require joint replacement, surgical techniques have also evolved. Robotic-assisted knee replacement is one such development, where technology can help the surgeon plan the procedure around the patient's individual anatomy and assist with precise bone preparation and alignment. It is not a replacement for the surgeon's judgement, nor is it necessary for every patient, but it is becoming part of the range of options available in modern knee care.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.