Knee pain in your 20s and 30s without an injury? Orthopaedic doctor explains common causes and everyday triggers

Knee pain is often considered a problem associated with ageing or sports injuries. However, a growing number of people in their 20s and 30s are experiencing pain around or behind the kneecap, even without a fall, twist or obvious injury. From long hours at a desk to sudden intense workouts, everyday habits could be contributing to the problem.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gourav Thakral, associate director, orthopaedics, joint replacement and sports medicine, shared, “Knee pain is no longer something we should associate only with older adults or athletes. In younger people, we often see pain developing because of prolonged sitting, poor posture, sudden changes in activity levels and inadequate muscle strength.” (Also read: Want to lose weight before 2026 ends? Fitness coach shares a simple 5-day workout plan )

Is sitting really a knee problem? Spending prolonged periods with the knees bent, whether at a desk, in a car or on the couch, followed by sudden bursts of physical activity can contribute to knee discomfort.

“The kneecap depends on balanced pull from the surrounding thigh and hip muscles to move smoothly within its groove. When we sit for hours and remain physically inactive, certain muscles can become weak or tight. This may affect how the kneecap tracks during movement and contribute to pain around or behind the kneecap,” Dr Thakral explained.

The discomfort may become more noticeable after sitting for a long time or while climbing up and down stairs. Research has also found that knee problems are relatively common among young adults, with one study reporting knee problems in around 31.8% of people aged 18–39, with pain being the most common symptom.