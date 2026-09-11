Want to lose weight before 2026 ends? Fitness coach shares a simple 5-day workout plan
Want to lose weight before 2026 ends? Fitness coach shares a simple 5-day workout plan combining strength training, HIIT and low-impact exercises for fat loss.
Want to lose weight in 2026 but don’t know where to start? Certified nutrition and lifestyle coach Karishma Yadav shared a simple five-day workout schedule combining strength training, HIIT, core exercises and low-impact cardio to make exercise more structured and sustainable. She recommends a mix of strength and cardio-based workouts across the week, targeting different muscle groups while keeping fat-burning exercises in the routine. (Also read: Have high blood pressure? Cardiovascular surgeon says these 3 lifestyle changes can help lower your numbers )
Day 1: Full-body strength
Start the week with a full-body strength workout that works the upper and lower body.
- Squat to shoulder press – 3 × 15
- Dumbbell deadlift + row – 3 × 12
- Reverse lunge + bicep curl – 3 × 12 each leg
- Dumbbell chest press on the floor – 3 × 15
- Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15
- Plank hold – 3 × 30–45 seconds
Day 2: Lower body
The second day focuses on the glutes, thighs and legs.
- Goblet squats – 3 × 15
- Romanian deadlifts – 3 × 12
- Step-back lunges – 3 × 12 each leg
- Dumbbell glute bridges – 3 × 15
- Calf raises – 3 × 20
- Wall sit – 3 × 40 seconds
Day 3: Upper body
Target the arms, shoulders, chest and back with this upper-body routine.
- Shoulder press – 3 × 15
- Lateral raises – 3 × 12
- Dumbbell rows – 3 × 12
- Dumbbell chest fly on the floor – 3 × 12
- Bicep curls – 3 × 15
- Triceps kickbacks – 3 × 15
Day 4: HIIT + core
The fourth day combines high-intensity movements with core exercises. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest, and complete 3–4 rounds.
- Jump squats
- Dumbbell thrusters (squat + press)
- Mountain climbers
- Jumping lunges or step-back lunges
- Dumbbell sit-ups
- Russian twists with a dumbbell
Day 5: Low-impact fat-burning workout
End the week with a lower-impact workout. Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, rest for 20 seconds, and repeat for 3 rounds.
- Step-touch side to side
- Standing knee lifts
- Bodyweight squats
- Standing punches
- Side leg raises
- Marching in place
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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