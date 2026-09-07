Can back pain be prevented? Physician Dr Rachit Gulati shares simple movement habits to adopt

Back pain is a problem that currently affects people of all ages. Sitting at a desk for extended periods of time, watching too much television, not exercising enough, sitting with bad posture and lifting incorrectly can begin to cause stress on the back.

Also Read | Feeling unusually thirsty or experiencing blurred vision? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares 5 signs of high blood sugar

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rachit Gulati shared that there are some things that cannot always be avoided when it comes to back pain, but there are easy ways to keep the spine strong and lower the risk of the pain growing.

“The positive thing is that back pain does not require a rigorous workout every time you want to safeguard your back. There are simple adjustments you can make to your sitting, standing and moving positions during the day that can make a difference,” he stated.

The three simple rules to protecting your back, as per Dr Gulati, are:

Move frequently: Do not sit or stand in a single position for long periods of time.

Do not sit or stand in a single position for long periods of time. Strengthen regularly: Work on your core, back and leg muscles.

Work on your core, back and leg muscles. Lift smart: Use legs to lift and never make jerky, sudden, or twisting movements. Keep your body moving throughout the day The first habit Dr Gulati wants people to adopt is to move more. In his words, “A very common error is to remain in the same place for too long. Spending hours sitting in the same position can cause tightness in the back and hip muscles and overall stiffness.”

If a person is not exercising at the end of the day, they can build physical activity into their schedule throughout the day.

Some basic routines to observe, as per Dr Gulati, include: