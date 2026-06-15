Why does skin and hair look different after 30? Nutritionist explains real reasons and shares lifestyle remedies

When it comes to maintaining skin and hair health, stepping into the 30s seemingly makes things more challenging. Taking to Instagram on June 4, Malvika Sahgal, nutritionist and health coach, shared why that is and what can be done about it.

More attention is needed to maintain healthy hair and skin after one turns 30. (Unsplash)

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Why does skin and hair change after 30?

According to Malvika, the visible changes in skin and hair after one turns 30 are considered to be a normal sign of ageing. However, that is not always the case. The change is often influenced by sleep, stress, nutrition, hydration, and hormone health.

As hormones, collagen, hydration, and nutrient absorption shift with age, the following changes take place:

Skin loses elasticity

Hair becomes thinner

Inflammation increases

Recovery slows down

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{{^usCountry}} The good news is that the changes can be influenced by daily habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The good news is that the changes can be influenced by daily habits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 5-step plan for better skin and hair {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5-step plan for better skin and hair {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malvika shared a five-step plan to ensure better skin and hair health after one reaches 30. They are listed as follows. 1. Protein {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malvika shared a five-step plan to ensure better skin and hair health after one reaches 30. They are listed as follows. 1. Protein {{/usCountry}}

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Protein consumption helps one to build the body from within.

“Your skin and hair are made from protein structures like collagen and keratin,” noted Malvika. If one does not consume enough of the macronutrient:

Hair becomes weak

Skin repairs slower

Collagen production drops

To ensure sufficient protein intake, the nutritionist suggested adding the following to the daily diet.

Eggs

Greek yoghurt/curd

Paneer/tofu

Lentils/chickpeas

2. Omega-3

The healthy omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation, which can damage collagen and weaken hair follicles. The effects of omega-3 include:

Calm inflammation

Support scalp health

Improve skin barrier function

To ensure sufficient omega-3 intake, Malvika suggested having the following in the morning or with meals:

Flaxseeds

Chia seeds

Walnuts

3. Vitamin C

Vitamin C boosts collagen production in the body, which keeps skin firm and supports healthy hair structure. The benefits of Vitamin C consumption include:

Boosts collagen production

Protects cells from damage

Supports healthy skin and hair

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Sources of Vitamin C that can be a part of the regular diet include:

Amla

Oranges

Guava

Bell peppers

4. Iron and folate

Iron and folate support hair growth. According to Malvika, low iron consumption can lead to:

Hair fall

Low energy

Dull skin

The following iron-rich foods can be a part of the daily diet. It is better to pair them with vitamin C for better absorption.

Spinach

Beetroot

Lentils

Pumpkin seeds

5. Sleep

According to the nutritionist, sleep is the real beauty reset. The body needs deep sleep to repair the skin and hair. Poor sleep can lead to the following:

Breakouts

Puffiness

Hair shedding

Stress hormones

To ensure proper rest, Malvika suggested the following:

Sleep 7-8 hours

Reduce screen time before bed

Keep a consistent sleep schedule

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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