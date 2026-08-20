Why does your chest hurt after eating a heavy meal? Cardiologist shares what it could mean

What happens in your body after you eat can offer valuable insights into your health, so pay close attention to it. You may even be able to detect any early warning signs.

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After eating a heavy meal, if you experience painful discomfort, then it may require closer inspection, rather than just normalising the discomfort as standard fullness after a hearty lunch. A specialist tuned in to give more context.

Dr Sabyasachi Pal, interventional cardiologist at BM Heart Hospital, confirmed that a painful sensation in the chest should not be ignored. Why does it happen, and what could it indicate?

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Why should you not ignore chest discomfort after eating?

According to the cardiologist, most people assume that discomfort after eating is caused by digestive problems such as acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux. But always believing this to be the default reason is incorrect.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is easy to think this is acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux and wait for the pain to go away, but sometimes what feels like acidity is actually an early sign of a heart attack.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is easy to think this is acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux and wait for the pain to go away, but sometimes what feels like acidity is actually an early sign of a heart attack.” {{/usCountry}}

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This means you should not self-medicate or resort to home remedies. Instead, get it checked, as acidity can also be a very early heart attack symptom.

How do you know it is acid reflux?

Acid reflux feels like a sour taste in the mouth with burning in the throat.

Acid reflux usually causes certain digestive symptoms alongside chest discomfort. So, what does acid reflux look and feel like? The cardiologist shared, “Acid reflux can also cause burning sensation, sour taste, acid coming into throat, or belching.” This will help you identify if you have acid reflux or general stomach fullness from a heavy meal. But still, if there's a lot of pain in the chest, the likelihood of it being a heart attack is also present.

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What are the warning signs of a heart attack?

Aside from chest discomfort, are there any other signs that can help distinguish acidity from a heart attack? The cardiologist offered more clarity by listing the accompanying warning signs and explaining how a heart attack may present itself.

“A heart attack can lead to pressure, tightness, heaviness, or discomfort in the chest, although symptoms may differ between individuals. A heart attack may also be accompanied by other symptoms such as shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, dizziness, and discomfort that radiates into the arms, shoulders, back, neck, or jaw,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.