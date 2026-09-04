Why is it important to time your iron intake with coffee? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains

Iron is an important micronutrient that should be part of our regular diet, especially for women, who are significantly more likely to be deficient in it. On the other hand, coffee is a regular part of many of our lives, without which people often have difficulty shouldering the burden of busy workdays.

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However, the intake of one should be timed with the other to ensure that they are significantly apart in the day. Taking to Instagram on August 3, Dr Kunal Sood, a US-based physician in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine, explained why that is so.

“Taking an iron supplement does not mean your body absorbs the entire dose,” he noted. “What you eat and drink around it can significantly change how much iron actually reaches your bloodstream.”

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Coffee can significantly reduce absorption

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sood explained that the problem with coffee interfering with iron absorption is not just caffeine. “Coffee contains polyphenols, particularly chlorogenic acids, that bind non-heme iron in the digestive tract and make it harder to absorb. This means decaf coffee can still interfere,” he stated. Spacing coffee away from iron matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sood explained that the problem with coffee interfering with iron absorption is not just caffeine. “Coffee contains polyphenols, particularly chlorogenic acids, that bind non-heme iron in the digestive tract and make it harder to absorb. This means decaf coffee can still interfere,” he stated. Spacing coffee away from iron matters {{/usCountry}}

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Coffee needs to overlap with iron in the digestive tract to interfere with the absorption of the micronutrient.

“Research found that (drinking) coffee one hour after an iron-containing meal could still reduce absorption,” pointed out the physician. “Direct evidence comparing one versus two hours is limited, but waiting about two hours after iron is the more conservative approach.”

Vitamin C can improve iron absorption

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A nutrient that helps in the absorption of iron from the digestive tract is vitamin C.

Explaining the process, Dr Sood stated, “Vitamin C helps convert ferric iron into the more absorbable ferrous form and keeps iron dissolved in the intestine. In one study, taking 80 mg of vitamin C with iron increased fractional absorption by about 30 percent, while increasing vitamin C to 500 mg provided no additional benefit.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.