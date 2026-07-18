Why is it important to wipe down gym equipment? Dr Kunal Sood warns against ringworm infection

Going to the gym regularly is a healthy habit, but being in a shared space means one needs to follow certain steps to maintain general hygiene. That includes wiping down gym equipment before and after use.

Wiping oneself is not enough; one should also wipe gym equipment after use to maintain hygiene standards. (Pexel)

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Apart from the obvious benefit of not leaving the equipment covered in sweat, the habit also helps prevent skin infections such as ringworm, according to Dr Kunal Sood. Taking to Instagram on July 17, he explained how it spreads via shared workout equipment and what preventive measures can be taken against it.

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How can one catch ringworm from gym equipment?

{{^usCountry}} Despite how the condition is named, ringworm is not literally a worm, but rather, a fungal infection. As per Dr Sood, it can spread through direct skin contact, shared towels, locker room floors, or contaminated gym surfaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite how the condition is named, ringworm is not literally a worm, but rather, a fungal infection. As per Dr Sood, it can spread through direct skin contact, shared towels, locker room floors, or contaminated gym surfaces. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chair benches, mats, and towels can spread fungus when sweaty skin keeps touching the same surfaces,” he explained. “Warm, sweaty environments make it easier for fungus to survive. Friction from workouts can create tiny breaks in the skin that can make infection easier to catch.”

Like any other health condition, early diagnosis helps avoid a lot of discomfort in case of ringworm infection. However, that is not always easy.

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“Ringworm often shows up as an itchy red scaly patch that slowly expands, and it does not always form the perfect ring people expect,” shared Dr Sood. “That is why a rash after the gym can be confusing because it can look like irritation, acne, eczema or a fungal infection.”

How to prevent ringworm infection?

Preventing ringworm is very important, and can be done by following a few simple steps in the gym, noted Dr Sood. He shared four ways, which are listed as follows.

Wipe down equipment before and after use.

Avoid shared towels.

Wear shower shoes in locker rooms

Change out sweaty clothes as soon as you can.

“If a rash keeps spreading, itches, or does not improve, getting it checked matters because steroid creams can sometimes make fungal infections even worse,” cautioned the physician. “The goal is not just keeping the gym clean, it is protecting your skin from infections that spread through shared surfaces.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.