As temperatures drop during winter, the risk of heart-related complications can increase, particularly during the early morning hours. Cold weather can affect blood pressure, heart rate and blood circulation, making individuals with existing cardiac conditions more vulnerable.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunil Kumar Mandal, senior consultant interventional cardiologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, explains how winter affects heart health, who is most at risk and the precautions people should take to protect themselves. (Also read: Neurologist explains why quality sleep is vital for brain health and how power naps can help )

How cold weather affects the heart

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"When exposed to low temperatures, blood vessels in the extremities constrict in order to minimise heat loss. This has the secondary effect of raising the body's blood pressure," explains Dr Mandal.

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{{^usCountry}} He further points out that cold weather activates the body's sympathetic nervous system, increasing the heart's workload and speeding up the heart rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further points out that cold weather activates the body's sympathetic nervous system, increasing the heart's workload and speeding up the heart rate. {{/usCountry}}

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"Platelets also become stickier, thus increasing the chance of blood clots, especially in the context of coronary plaques where the likelihood of a rupture or spasm resulting in a heart attack is increased," he adds.

According to the cardiologist, these physiological changes can increase the strain on the cardiovascular system, particularly among people who already have underlying heart conditions.

Why early mornings can be riskier for heart patients

The early morning hours can put additional stress on the cardiovascular system because of the body's natural biological rhythms. "Physiology runs in cycles. For example, right after someone wakes up, there is an initial quick surge in blood pressure, heart rate, and cortisol stress hormones. During that time, there is a tendency to clot blood more than normal," says Dr Mandal.

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He explains that heart attacks, strokes and irregular heartbeats are more frequently observed during the early morning hours because of these changes. "When these processes are triggered, more stress causes more symptoms to occur. Cold, quick travel to the bathroom, and rapid walking all increase these stress levels," he adds.

Winter may increase cardiovascular risks, particularly for people with existing heart conditions and during early mornings.

Who is most at risk during winter?

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Dr Mandal highlights that certain individuals need to be particularly cautious during colder months. These include:

Older adults

People with hypertension or high blood pressure

Individuals living with diabetes

Those with a history of heart attacks

Patients who have undergone coronary stenting or bypass surgery

People with congestive heart failure

Individuals with impaired kidney function

Current smokers

People in these groups should pay particular attention to their health during winter and follow their doctors' recommendations.

What precautions should you take to protect your heart?

Dr Mandal recommends adopting a few simple habits during winter to reduce unnecessary strain on the heart.

Sharing precautions, he advises:

Avoid getting out of bed abruptly: Remain seated for a short while after waking up before attempting to stand.

Remain seated for a short while after waking up before attempting to stand. Keep indoor spaces warm: Maintain a comfortable temperature in bedrooms and bathrooms. When stepping outdoors, wear multiple layers and protect your head, neck and hands.

Maintain a comfortable temperature in bedrooms and bathrooms. When stepping outdoors, wear multiple layers and protect your head, neck and hands. Adjust morning exercise routines: Postpone morning walks until after sunrise and warm up properly before exercising. Consider indoor physical activity when air pollution levels are high.

Postpone morning walks until after sunrise and warm up properly before exercising. Consider indoor physical activity when air pollution levels are high. Follow prescribed medication schedules: Take medicines as directed and monitor blood pressure regularly at home.

Take medicines as directed and monitor blood pressure regularly at home. Do not stop medication independently: Avoid discontinuing prescribed treatment simply because recent blood pressure readings appear normal.

Avoid discontinuing prescribed treatment simply because recent blood pressure readings appear normal. Follow a heart-friendly diet: Limit salt and fried foods, and avoid smoking and alcohol.

Warning signs of cardiac emergency you should not ignore

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Recognising the warning signs of a heart-related emergency and seeking timely medical attention can be crucial. Dr Mandal lists symptoms that require immediate attention, including chest pain, pressure or heaviness, discomfort spreading to the arms, jaw or back, unusual shortness of breath, sweating, nausea and sudden dizziness.

"There is no excuse for delaying treatment to see if the symptoms go away. Call for emergency help and go to the nearest hospital with full cardiac services. Each minute delay with a heart attack is another minute that muscle is gone forever," he cautions.

The cardiologist emphasises the importance of recognising symptoms early and seeking emergency medical care without delay. Taking preventive measures, following prescribed treatment and being mindful of changes in the weather can help people with existing heart conditions manage their cardiovascular health during winter.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.