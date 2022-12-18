Winter wellness: Diet for cough and cold

If you visit your doctor for an upper respiratory disease, such as a common cold or cough, antibiotics may not be part of the treatment plan. Antibiotics are used to treat bacterial diseases such as pneumonia and will not assist with viral illnesses such as colds, flu and most sore throats.

Now there are foods from our kitchen that must be included in our regular diet to prevent cough and cold. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sushma PS, Chief Dietician at Jindal Naturecure Institute in Bangalore, insisted that having a healthy immune system is a plus during the season of colds and flu. She suggested some of the food items to include in your diet this winter:

1. Ginger

Ginger is a common cough treatment that also acts as an anti-inflammatory. A cup of hot ginger tea might help relieve your irritating cough and sore throat. Ginger includes chemicals that widen the blood arteries in the lungs and relax smooth muscles, allowing the airways to open. For cough treatment, use fresh ginger slices or freshly grated ginger in hot tea.

2. Garlic

Garlic can aid in the treatment of colds and flu. It promotes speedier recuperation and has other health benefits. If you have access to raw garlic, you can add it to your soup. Garlic has components that improve immunity, has therapeutic benefits, and can be included in your everyday diet

3. Raw honey

Raw honey has a wide range of medicinal benefits, notably for respiratory issues. It has antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory effects that may aid in reducing the severity and length of a cough. Juice with one tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and water for best benefits. Lemon acts as an antioxidant and will help you feel more energised.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric milk is a well-known home remedy in India for practically any ailment. It's an effective home treatment for sore throats and coughs. Turmeric is advantageous because of Curcumin in it. Curcumin gives turmeric its yellow colour and has anti-inflammatory qualities. Turmeric strengthens your immune system and activates your antibody response to infection. For quick relief, mix in some black pepper with turmeric.

5. Pineapple

You may be surprised, but pineapple is an effective cough suppressant. Bromelain is a pineapple enzyme that has anti-inflammatory and mucolytic (mucus-breaking) effects. Because of these two properties of bromelain, pineapple is a good food for cough relief.

6. Pomegranate

Pomegranate juice is high in antibacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds. It includes flavonoid antioxidants, which assist to combat viruses and reduce the duration of a cold by up to 40%. Pomegranate juice can be consumed every day .

7. Tea

When you have a cough or cold, drink hot tea (green, black, or herbal tea). Tea with antioxidants relieves a sore throat and liquefies mucus from a clogged nose, which aids in nasal tract clearance. Chamomile tea also contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Chamomile tea promotes sleep and aids in immune system protection.

8. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are high in zinc, a mineral that your body needs to help white blood cells operate properly. White blood cells are necessary for fighting infections such as the flu virus. You may eat them by the handful or sprinkle them on salads to add some crunch.

9. Vegetable soups

When you have the flu, consume a bowl of vegetable soup flavoured with ginger, garlic, turmeric, and black pepper. To ease congestion, the steam from soup or broth accelerates the flow of mucus down the nose. A nutritious soup can also help relieve inflammation. Sipping hot soup boosts your immune system, which protects you from bacteria and viruses.

10. Vegetable juice

Vegetables include antioxidants, which aid in immune system function. Vegetable juice might help you recover faster from illnesses such as the flu. When you have flu symptoms, you may lose your taste and not want to eat solid foods. For you, a glass of vegetable juice is the ideal remedy. You can incorporate veggies like carrots, and spinach, which have antiviral characteristics.