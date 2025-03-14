Woman weighing just 42 kg shows weight loss journey after jaw surgery: 'I haven't had a single bite of food in 42 days'

Javeria Wasim, 19, is a Toronto-based content creator. In an Instagram video she posted on February 20, she discussed how her recent 'weight loss from being wired shut is crazy'. Javeria shared that after you break your jaw, eating can be challenging, and your dietary options are limited. In fact, she remained on a liquid diet for weeks, which led to her weight loss. Also read | Woman shows incredible glow-up post leaving toxic job that made her feel worthless: 'My hair was falling, skin was grey' Javeria Wasim went on an all-liquid diet for six weeks after fracturing her jaw. (Instagram/ Jaw Breaker Girl)

‘I can only have liquids for six weeks’

In the clip she shared, Javeria spoke about her diet since her jaw surgery. She said, “I haven't had a single bite of food in 42 days. Let me tell you about my weight loss journey. I broke my jaw and it's wired shut. I can't open my mouth and I can only have liquids for six weeks. On the day of my surgery, I was 98 pounds (44.4 kg), and for reference, I am 5 feet 4 inches. In just one week, I was down to 94 pounds (42.6 kg). Week 2, I was at 91 pounds (41.2 kg). Week 3, I was down to 89 pounds (40.3 kg).”

Doctor's warning after her weight loss

That's when her doctor advised her to switch up her diet, sharing which, she said, “That is when my doctor said, 'This is really unhealthy because if you are not going to get enough nutrients, your bone won't heel'. So, in week 4, I started drinking Ensure Plus Calories. These little drinks have 350 calories per bottle. Then, I was back up to 90.5 pounds (41 kg). Week 5, I was back up to 93 pounds (42.1 kg); and now, in week 6, the last week, I am back up to 94.5 pounds (42.8 kg). This has been an insane journey. In just two days, the wires come off and I will finally get to have my first bite of food. You have no idea how excited I am.”

Reactions to her limited diet post surgery

Javeria's experience with weight loss after having her jaw wired shut is not uncommon. When your jaw is wired shut, eating solid foods becomes extremely challenging, and a liquid diet is often the only option, according to Mayo Clinic. This drastic change in diet can lead to significant weight loss, as Javeria experienced. However, many were concerned about her health, with one Instagram user writing in the comments section of her post, “Get help.”

Another wrote, “You might think this is ok. But these crash diets can cause more harm than good. You might lose weight for a few days, but once you start eating, you are going to gain weight so rapidly that even dieting is not going to help. Liquid dieting is not dieting. Either you are lying, or you are going to crash badly.” Someone also commented, “You could have blended up some food and drank it.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.