Woman shows incredible glow-up post leaving toxic job that made her feel worthless: 'My hair was falling, skin was grey'

UK content creator Lauren Smith's Instagram is all about body positivity and overall positive vibes. But there was a time when Lauren, who keeps sharing posts on 'plus-size fashion and body confidence', was stuck in a ‘toxic job’. In a post from March 6, she shared how leaving the 'toxic job' had a positive impact on her physical appearance, apart from improving her mental well-being. Also read | Man reveals skincare secrets for 'mindblowing' glow up in incredible video after he was told to shave. Watch Content creator Lauren Smith shared a post showing her transformation after leaving a 'toxic job'. (Instagram/ itslaurensmithy)

Before and after glow-up videos of Lauren

She shared a video montage of her old clips from March 2023, in which she looked visibly upset and even cried as she showed her 'swollen face' alongside her latest self, looking radiant in new videos. That glow on her face was hard to miss in her latest videos.

Describing her 'glow-up' in a post she titled 'That leaving a toxic job glow-up', Lauren said, “The post leaving a toxic job/ relationship/ living situation glow up though... whatever it is for you, it is never ever too late to leave or too late to start. I promise.”

Take a look at her transformation for yourself:

'I felt sick with anxiety most days'

Lauren then described her journey over the last couple of years, writing, “The first clips were from March 2023 and I was really, really not okay. The only way I can describe it is that my job was sucking the joy and soul out of me. I felt worthless, I felt useless, I felt that everyone was talking about me and hated me. I felt sick with anxiety most days. It essentially was triggering every single day for things I won’t get into and so it affected every part of my life…”

Lauren added, “I barely went out. I didn’t shower as often as I needed to. I binged ate. My hair was falling out. My skin was grey. My face was covered in swollen, painful eczema. Spots didn’t clear up because my immune system was fighting for its life. I cried every. single. day. My family and friends were really worried about me.”

Finding a new job wasn't easy, but she's happy now

She further said, “Applying for new jobs is a pain in the a**, but my sparkle and joy were gone so I just had to put the little effort and energy I had left into it. I found a fantastic new job where I feel appreciated, challenged and supported and I feel like I’m doing really worthwhile things. I had to take a 20 percent pay cut and a step down the career ladder to get out when I did, and, as a solo homeowner, there were a few REALLY scary months when I was terrified I couldn’t pay the bills… but I’d do it again every single time. My joy, my sparkle and my happiness is back.”

Lauren's message to others stuck in a toxic situation or job: “I can’t guarantee the grass will be 10 times greener for you, but if it can’t get any worse what have you got to lose. Sending you lots of love and luck! YOU HAVE GOT THIS!”

Stress can show on your face

Remember, everyone's body is different, and the impact of reduced stress on your appearance may vary. However, by leaving a toxic job or relationship and reducing your stress levels, you may experience improvements in your physical and mental well-being, leading to a more radiant and confident you.

In a January 2025 interview with HT City, Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, senior dermatologist and consultant at Saket's Max Hospital shared how stress can also show on your face as high cortisol levels don’t just affect your body or how you feel but also how you look.

He said, “When cortisol spikes, it triggers excess oil production, which can lead to acne breakouts. It also disrupts the skin barrier, causing dehydration, irritation, and sensitivity. Chronic stress slows down collagen production, accelerating aging and making fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable.”

Simple but effective strategies to maintain healthy cortisol levels

⦿ Stick to a consistent sleep schedule and develop a relaxing bedtime routine.

⦿ Regular physical activity helps, but avoid overtraining, which can spike.

⦿ Try meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to calm your nervous system.

⦿ Focus on whole foods and avoid skipping meals to stabilize blood sugar levels.

⦿ Say no to unnecessary commitments and carve out time for self-care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.