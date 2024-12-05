Glow-up from hairline to jawline: Pre-wedding cosmetic treatments for the groom-to-be

Congratulations, you will soon marry your ‘Dream Girl’ but like the brides, grooms also need to look their best for D-day. To help you sort your woes, we curated some cosmetic skin and hair treatment options for grooms to shine bright during their wedding. Say ‘I do’ to perfect skin and hair: Groom treatments you can’t skip before the wedding!(Photo by Pixabay)

Skin treatments

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Debraj Shome, Director and Senior Cosmetic Surgeon at the Esthetic Clinics and American Board Certified in Facial Cosmetic Surgery, suggested the following cosmetic procedures for the grooms-to-be.

● Chemical peel treatment: Chemical peel treatment also known as chemabrasion, chemexfoliation is a technique that involves skin treatment, especially of the face with the use of a caustic chemical or acid that removes the outer layer of the skin. It is used to eliminate wrinkles, and blemishes, in which solutions of different types are applied to the face, neck, or hands, causing a layer of skin to peel off.

Men also need to take care of their skin in winters. Here are some tips.(Shutterstock)

● HydraFacial, also known as hydra dermabrasion, is a non-invasive procedure employed in addressing certain skin conditions like rosacea, acne, and blackheads. HydraFacial is a medicated hydration facial that primarily hydrates your skin with the help of serums, peels, and other dermatologist-suggested ingredients that are good for your skin. Hydrafacial is especially recommended for the treatment of breakouts on oily skin. However, it can also be done for individuals with dry skin or sensitive skin for hydration, smoothness, and glow. The procedure involves the use of a highly specialized device, and the objective of treatment trickles down from the deep cleansing to the exfoliation and hydration of the skin. With HydraFacial therapy, the dermatologist can get rid of the debris that had clogged the skin pores of a patient, and eventually give rise to smooth, well-toned skin. This treatment is quite safe for all skin types and is highly effective with several notable positive outcomes already recorded.

Men are opting for a variety of skin grooming regimens (Shutterstock)

● Microdermabrasion is a cosmetic procedure performed on the skin where the outer layer of the skin is removed by exfoliation to reveal the inner layers of the skin, leaving the skin looking vibrant and healthy. The Microdermabrasion treatment helps to thicken skin collagen. Collagen is a protein in the skin that makes the skin taut and smooth resulting in younger younger-looking complexion. It is abundant in children. With the advancement of age, the amount of collagen decreases making skill look dull and uneven.

Nearly one-third of Indian men want to experiment with facial skincare, according to a 2023 study.

Hair treatment

Dr Debraj Shome revealed, “Male pattern hair loss is the most common cause of seeking hair loss treatments in men in India. The usually starts with a receding hairline that goes further up the scalp in an M pattern. The cause behind this is the modified form of testosterone, the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which attaches to the hair follicles on the scalp and causes them to shrink in size and the hair to become shorter in length and lighter in color. Slowly over time, the hair growth stops completely. Male pattern baldness is generally limited to the front and top of the scalp; the hair follicles at the back and sides of the hair are immune to the bad effects of DHT.”

He added, “Hair fall in men can also be because of other medical conditions such as alopecia areata, alopecia universalis, drugs, cancer, depression, heart problems, and high blood pressure. In some cases, men can lose hair from eyelashes, eyebrows, mustache, chest, and other parts of the body. Sometimes hairstyles can also cause hair loss. Hair transplantation is a simple aesthetic procedure that moves the hair from the healthy part of the body to the thinning or bald parts.”

Understanding the types of hair transplantations -

● Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) or Strip Surgery: In this type of male hair transplant procedure in India a small patch of skin with healthy hair follicles is harvested from the back of the scalp or other parts of the body, which the hair transplant surgeon will divide, into smaller units. Very small incisions are made on the recipient site, the grafts are placed in the incisions, and the area is covered with gauges and bandages.

● Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) or Direct Hair transplantation: FUE is the gold standard for hair transplantation in India. This is a relatively painless technique and does not involve the use of scalpels i.e. no scarring. In FUE the hair transplant surgeon will extract the hair follicles directly and implant them one by one directly in the recipient area that needs to be covered. The new hair continues to grow throughout the life. Since the hair follicles don’t stay out of the skin for a long time, FUE increases the survival and growth of hair follicles translating to healthy and natural-looking hair. Precise hair transplant tools such as Punch Hair Matic Hair Robot for micro grafting in FUE make hair transplant surgery faster, safer, and more reliable. FUE hair transplantation has less downtime than other hair transplant methods. Male hair transplant in India using FUE is suitable for men who have less area of baldness and need fewer grafts.

Hair transplant surgery is a safe and effective way to restore your hair and your confidence.

● QR678 treatment for hair therapy is a way of hair regrowth requiring no surgical procedure; it is an advanced hair growth method that facilitates hair growth while preventing hair loss. The key ingredient in this treatment is a mixture of several growth factors that are involved in stimulating hair growth and division. The method of treatment is non-surgical and involves administration of the growth factor solution in the form of 1mL injections into the scalp of the patients, which delivers the growth factors to the targeted tissue layer. The injections are given superficially in the areas of alopecia and hair loss.

This is a 5-minute procedure, performed while you are sitting comfortably in the doctor’s office, without any anesthesia and any pain. Hair growth in balding areas takes about 8-10 sessions of injections. Each session is injected with 2-4 week intervals between each session. Generally, 4 - 6 sittings (sessions) are required, before you can see hair growth in the bald patches. After the hair growth treatment session is over, some lotions (hair regrowth lotions) and medical hair treatments (tablets for hair growth) may be prescribed to the patient for several weeks, to support the hair growth process. These are some of the procedures that can be opted by the groom-to-be.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.