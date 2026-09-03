Woman who lost 32 kg shares 5 non-negotiables that helped her lose weight from home: ‘Stop skipping meals’

Weight loss is often associated with strict diets, intense workouts and long hours at the gym. But sustainable progress can also come from building simple, consistent habits that fit into everyday life. Tania, who has lost 32 kg, shared in her July 13 Instagram post five things she considers non-negotiable when working towards weight loss from home.

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Sharing her approach, Tania emphasised that consistency matters more than chasing perfection. “You’ll either find an excuse or find a way; regardless, that’s on you,” she said. (Also read: Bengaluru woman who lost 30 kg shares her ‘greatest’ weight loss advice, says people may try to ‘sabotage’ your progress )

Here are the five habits Tania swears by:

1. Prioritise protein

According to Tania, getting enough protein is one of the most important parts of her routine. “The pro, minimum 30g protein 3 times a day is always my goal! Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She also warned against drastically cutting food intake in an attempt to lose weight. “You can’t expect to lose weight and tone up when you’re eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren’t eating at all. Stop skipping meals!” “If you’re serious about weight loss and muscle building, this is non-negotiable,” she added. 2. Find a workout time that fits your life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also warned against drastically cutting food intake in an attempt to lose weight. “You can’t expect to lose weight and tone up when you’re eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren’t eating at all. Stop skipping meals!” “If you’re serious about weight loss and muscle building, this is non-negotiable,” she added. 2. Find a workout time that fits your life {{/usCountry}}

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For Tania, consistency does not mean exercising at the same time every day. As a mother, she learned to work her workouts around her schedule rather than waiting for the perfect window.

“As a mom, I stopped chasing the ‘perfect’ workout time. Some days I worked out at 5 AM, some days at 3 PM while my baby napped, and some days even at 9 PM after everyone was asleep,” she said.

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“The best workout time is the one you can consistently show up for. Stop waiting for the perfect schedule, make movement fit your life, not the other way around,” Tania added.

3. Lift weights

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Strength training is another key part of Tania’s routine. She recommends challenging yourself with weights and gradually increasing the load as you become stronger. “Lift as heavy as you can while challenging yourself, every time!” she said, addressing a common concern about women becoming ‘bulky’ from weight training.

“Listen, you will not get bulky. You will get toned. You need to lift 3 times a week,” Tania said, adding that beginners should start light, focus on consistency and full-body workouts, and gradually increase their weights.

4. Stay hydrated

Tania also considers hydration an important part of her daily routine. She follows a simple body-weight-based approach to setting her water intake. “Ensure you are properly hydrated. I aim to drink half my body weight in ounces of water,” she said.

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“For example, if you weigh 120 lbs, aim for 60 ounces daily.” Tania said staying hydrated helps her feel energetic and supports her workouts and recovery. “I can immediately tell when I haven’t hit my water intake for the day,” she added.

5. Prioritise quality sleep

The final non-negotiable on Tania’s list is sleep. While getting adequate rest can be challenging, particularly for new parents, she believes people should prioritise recovery as much as their circumstances allow. “Aim for as much quality sleep as your season of life allows. If you’re postpartum, some nights won’t be perfect, and that’s okay,” she said.

“Prioritise rest whenever you can because recovery, fat loss, muscle building, and overall health all depend on it. Do your best, not someone else’s perfect.”

‘Stick with the plan, not your mood’

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Tania concluded by stressing that weight loss is a gradual process and requires patience. “Nothing happens overnight except sleep, so stick with the plan, not your mood. Good things take time and great things take longer,” she said.

She encouraged people to follow these habits consistently rather than expecting instant results. “Try these 5 things for the next 6 to 12 weeks, and you’ll feel like a completely different person. Not only will you start to notice your mindset shift, but you’ll see your body getting stronger too.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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