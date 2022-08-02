Women's health: 6 tips to reduce your stress, improve fertility and get pregnant

Anything that you see as frightening or harmful might cause stress or a single occurrence or excessive anxiety over anything might cause stress. A single occurrence (or your dread of it) causes acute stress, which causes your heart to beat quicker and your blood pressure to rise, your palms sweat and your skin feels chilly and damp as you inhale deeper.

Chronic stress or being stressed all of the time, can lead to depression and sleep disturbances. According to health experts, it can also make it more difficult to fight off common infections where many bodily organs work harder than usual during stress and cause the production of some key compounds in your body, such as hormones.

Is stress to blame for the inability to conceive? According to a study done in the United States, too much stress might lead to infertility in women. The researchers discovered that women with high levels of stress were 29 percent less likely to become pregnant each month than those with lower levels. Too much stress in an occasional woman might alter her hormone levels, causing her egg release to be delayed or not occur at all.

Is infertility causing stress? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anubha Singh, Medical Director, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist at Shantah IVF Centrein New Delhi's Vasant Vihar, answered, “It's possible. Many women undergoing infertility treatment are under as much stress as those suffering from cancer or heart disease. Each month, infertile couples face stress: first, they hope that the woman is pregnant; then, if she isn't, they must deal with their sadness.”

Revealing why infertility is stressful, Dr Anubha Singh said, “Most couples are accustomed to making plans for their future. When a couple is told they are infertile, they often feel helpless and lose control of their bodies and their lives. They become stressed. They may feel that if they work hard enough, they will be able to attain their goals. When it's difficult to conceive, people feel as if they have no control over their bodies or their desire to become parents. It may not be feasible to have a kid with infertility, no matter how hard you try. Tests and therapies for infertility can be physically, emotionally, and financially draining. Infertility can lead a couple to become estranged, which adds to their stress. Couples with infertility treatment may have a lot of doctor appointments, which can cause them to miss some of them.”

Unhealthy lifestyle choices such as smoking, alcohol, drugs or marital disturbance, job or business stress, personal injury or illness, death of close family member and late marriages are all factors contributing to stress which causes infertility. Women with hectic jobs are those most at risk and are often most in denial about the stress in their lives but Dr Anubha Singh listed 6 things you can do to reduce your stress to get pregnant:

1. Sleep is beneficial to your health - It is essential to maintain a consistent sleeping routine, with at least 6-7 hours of sleep every day.

2. Avoid reading emails or making business calls before going to bed or when you're with your spouse - Spending time with your partner may be really calming at times, so simply speak it out.

3. Sex is also important - Having a healthy sex life with your spouse improves your relationship and helps you conceive.

4. Quit smoking and drinking — These habits can cause serious difficulties and make it difficult to conceive.

5. Limit your use of laptops, computers, and phones - Limit your use of electronic gadgets, especially at night, since the radiation they emit can seriously affect your fertility. Invest your time on your partner instead of working on computers or on your phone.

6. Last but certainly not the least, seek expert guidance - You are the greatest person to know about your body. When you feel like everything is going wrong and things are going out of your way, it's time to seek fertility help from a specialist.

