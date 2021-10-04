Wonderful walnuts! 5 ways to include them in your diet, plus a delicious recipe

Walnuts are a powerhouse of nutrients with anti-oxidants, Omega 3 fatty acids, plant compounds, Vitamin E among many other essential nutrients. Eating walnuts regularly not only boosts your brain power but also eliminates bad cholesterol from your bloodstream which works well for your heart health too!If you are looking for ways to include these amazing nuts in your diet, we have got you covered. We also have a lip-smacking walnut recipe for you that you could try making at home and invite your friends over.

Chef Tarun Sibal suggests how you can incorporate these super nuts in your diet:

ALSO READ: Weight loss to heart health: Did you know these amazing benefits of walnuts?

Walnut with yogurt: Soak some walnuts (4-5 halves) in water overnight and add them in a cup of yogurt for a healthy snack. You can also add them to your bowl of oatmeal and enjoy the many benefits of this nut.

Enjoy a handful as mid-day snack: This is something you can enjoy guilt-free. Instead of rushing to have some cookies or namkeen that are loaded with harmful trans fats when hunger strikes in between the meals, have a handful of walnuts. The best thing is you will also lose weight as they are high in protein and fibre and give you a feeling of satiety.

Smoothie: Many people who swear by their daily smoothie may give it a healthy twist by adding walnuts to their daily drink. Having them in breakfast can boost your energy levels.

Salad: If you are a salad person, you can add to the nutritional value of your plate of greens by sprinkling in some crushed walnuts. You can also have ground walnuts as part of dips and sauces.

Boost the nutritional benefits of salad by adding some almonds (Pixabay)

Fish or chicken: You can also use crushed walnuts as a coating on fish or chicken before frying to enhance its flavour and pack a nutritional punch.

Sibal also talks about the nutrients in walnuts that are beneficial for our health:

Antioxidants: Walnuts are very high in vitamin E, melatonin and plant compounds which together help to lower bad cholesterol that clogs up the arteries if left unchecked.

Omega 3 fatty acids: Walnuts are significantly higher in omega 3 fat than any other nut which lowers risk of heart disease in adults and promotes brain health.

Walnuts (Pixabay)

Essential nutrients: Walnuts are a powerhouse of nutrients required for smooth functioning of our body and may help decrease inflammation to prevent chronic diseases. They also boost metabolism.

Gut health promoting bacteria: Eating walnuts also supplies your body with a healthy dose of the beneficial bacteria that live in your gut. No wonder they are superb for our digestive health.

Chef Tarun Sibal shares with us a lip-smacking walnut recipe.

Beet Tartare with walnuts, walnut curd, and naan crisp

Beet Tartare with walnuts, walnut curd, and naan crisp (Chef Tarun Sibal)

Ingredients

Par boiled diced beets - 150 gm

Rocket leaves - a few

Chopped walnuts - 2 tbsp

Hung curd - 2 tbsp

Vinaigrette dressing - 2 tbsp

Lemon juice - 1 Tsp

Salt - to taste

Black crushed pepper - to taste

Seasoned avocado puree - 2 tbsp

Naan crisp - 1 piece

Method:

* In a mixing bowl mix beets, salt, pepper and 3/4 th of the vinaigrette.

* Place the mixture in a bowl using a round ring.

* Season and dress the leaves with salt, pepper and remaining vinaigrette.

* Place the leaves on top of the beets.

* Prepare walnut yoghurt by adding half of the walnuts to the curd, season with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

* Make a quenelle of the walnut curd and place it on the beets.

* Sprinkle the remaining walnuts on top.

* Finish with piping avocado puree on the side and adding a crisp naan to the plate.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter