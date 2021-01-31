People with high omega-3 index less likely to die from Covid-19: Study

IND USA
A new research has revealed that higher omega-3 blood levels may reduce the risk for death from Covid-19 infection.
ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:04 PM IST

People who have a higher omega-3 index have a lower probability of dying due to Covid-19, suggest the findings of new research.

Researchers with the Fatty Acid Research Institute (FARI) and collaborators at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and in Orange County, CA, published the first direct evidence that higher omega-3 blood levels may reduce the risk for death from Covid-19 infection.

The report was published in the journal 'Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes and Essential Fatty Acids'.

There are several papers in the medical literature hypothesizing that omega-3 fatty acids should have beneficial effects in patients with Covid-19 infection, but up until now, there have been no published peer-reviewed studies supporting that hypothesis.

This study included a hundred patients admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 for whom admission blood samples had been stored. Clinical outcomes for these patients were obtained and blood was analyzed for the Omega-3 Index (O3I, red blood cell membrane EPA DHA levels) at OmegaQuant Analytics (Sioux Falls, SD). Fourteen of the patients died.

A hundred patients were grouped into four quartiles according to their O3I, with 25 per cent of the patients in each quartile. There was one death in the top quartile (i.e., 1 death out of 25 patients with O3I&gt;5.7 per cent), with 13 deaths in the remaining patients (i.e., 13 deaths out of 75 patients with O3I&lt;5.7 per cent).

In age-and-sex adjusted regression analyses, those in the highest quartile (O3I &gt;5.7 per cent) were 75 per cent less likely to die compared with those in the lower three quartiles (p=0.07). Stated another way, the relative risk for death was about four times higher in those with a lower O3I (&lt;5.7 per cent) compared to those with higher levels.

"While not meeting standard statistical significance thresholds, this pilot study - along with multiple lines of evidence regarding the anti-inflammatory effects of EPA and DHA - strongly suggests that these nutritionally available marine fatty acids may help reduce the risk for adverse outcomes in Covid-19 patients. Larger studies are clearly needed to confirm these preliminary findings," said Arash Asher, MD, the lead author on this study.

Agreeing with Dr. Asher, cardiology researcher and co-developer with Dr. Harris of the Omega-3 Index, Clemens von Schacky, MD, (CEO, Omegametrix GmbH, Martinsried, Germany, and not involved with the study) said, "Asher et al have demonstrated that a low Omega-3 Index might be a powerful predictor for death from COVID-19. Although encouraging, their findings clearly need to be replicated."

Omega-3 expert James H. O'Keefe, Jr., MD, (Director of Preventive Cardiology, Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute, Kansas City, MO, and also not involved with the study) observed, "An excessive inflammatory response, referred to as a 'cytokine storm,' is a fundamental mediator of severe Covid-19 illness. Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA) have potent anti-inflammatory activities, and this pilot study provides suggestive evidence that these fatty acids may dampen Covid-19's cytokine storm."

The FARI research team is currently seeking funding to expand upon these preliminary observations. Individuals and organizations that want to support this research are encouraged to visit FARI's donations page.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
