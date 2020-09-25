5 health benefits of walnuts

lifestyle

When we were kids, our parents used to give us a handful of walnuts every morning, back then we never understood the importance of these highly nutritious nuts but today, experts decode them and tell us how they are great for our overall body and wellness. Experts tell us, that one ounce of walnuts provides 4 gm protein, 2 gm fibre, lots of manganese, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc, selenium, some vitamin B, loads of E and the fat it has - MUFA and omega 3’s is all good fat. Walnuts are the only tree nut that provides an excellent source of plant-based omega-3 ALA and has 5 times more ALA than the next highest nut.

Walnuts can heal depression: Walnuts are one of the richest nuts in omega 3 fatty acids, support brain function and reduce symptoms of depression.

Rich in antioxidants: One of the richest dietary sources of antioxidants - vitamin E, ellagic acid, melatonin, carotenoids- amongst all other nuts and berries.

Promotes a healthy gut: Walnuts promote good digestion, metabolism, and strong immune system. “Research shows that walnuts may be a good choice because of their prebiotic properties which support gut health and enhance the growth of beneficial bacteria,” says nutritionist Tripti Tandon

Good for heart: Known to improve heart health by reducing inflammation and improving blood vessel function. “The E in walnuts is in a form (gamma-tocopherol) that is very heart protective, and omega-3’s help lower cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, and improve blood flow through the arteries,” explains nutritionist Kavita Devgan.

Can be incorporated in your diet for weight loss: They reduce appetite which inturn helps in weight loss. They can also be eaten on their own as a snack. You can roast them and add to salads while just churn them in banana and mango smoothies. They can be eaten raw and their nutritive value remains the same. You can also add them to sauces for a dash of healthy dose.