Working on a desk or laptop all day? Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares 4 easy chair asanas that anyone can do at home

Many of us are still working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Amid this, we spend a large chunk of our time sitting at our desks working on our laptops. Thus, reducing our active time. This, in turn, impacts our health and fitness levels. However, we have a solution to this problem. Celebrity yoga coach Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh, dropped four exercises that one can easily do while sitting on their chair. If you are also struggling to find time to exercise in between your jampacked schedule, Anshuka's exercises will help you open up your body in no time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Anshuka posted a video of herself doing asanas while sitting on a chair. The clip, titled 'Have a chair? Try these asanas' had four seated yoga poses - Gomukhasana Hands, Seated Spine Twist, Seated Pigeon Pose, and Seated Hand to Big Toe Pose. The fitness coach demonstrated one repetition of each pose in the post.

Anshuka captioned her video, "Working on a desk or laptop all day? You can't miss out on this Yoga prop. Definitely my favourite and super convenient. A chair is a very widely used prop to perform various Yoga asanas and can help improve flexibility, concentration and reduce strain on the joints. So no more excuses, get moving now." Scroll ahead to check out the clip. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's yoga coach shares post and pre-workout stretches that you can easily do at home: Watch video)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Anshuka, these poses will help improve flexibility and concentration and reduce strain on the joints. Read on to know some other benefits of these asanas.

Gomukhasana Hands Benefits:

The Gomukhasana improves posture, stretches arms, shoulders, chest, armpits and hips, enables a wide range of shoulder movements, boosts flexibility and stimulates the body's chakras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seated Spine Twist Benefits:

Seated Spine Twist promotes healthy digestion in the body, tones and strengthens your core, relieves lower back pain, massages internal organs and improves spinal mobility.

Seated Pigeon Pose Benefits:

This pose boosts mobility and flexibility in the hip flexors and lower back, which are commonly tight due to prolonged sitting.

Seated Hand to Big Toe Pose Benefits:

Seated Hand to Big Toe Pose stretches and strengthens back and arm muscles, calms the mind, and improves focus.

So, are you ready to include these poses in your daily schedule?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON