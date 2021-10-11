World Arthritis Day 2021: Know the date, history and significance of the day

World Arthritis Day (WAD) is celebrated every year on October 12 to spread awareness about the existence and impact of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. Arthritis is not a single disease but a broad term for more than a hundred diseases related to joints. It can cause swelling in or around a joint, resulting in pain, stiffness, and sometimes difficulty moving.

History and significance of World Arthritis Day

World Arthritis Day was first observed in 1996 and this year the theme of the day is Don’t Delay, Connect Today: Time2Work. The day provides an opportunity for all communities, everywhere, to come together and to find a common voice to help bring the much-needed message to all audiences.

On this day campaigns are launched around arthritis and awareness is created on the timely diagnosis and management strategies.

There are an estimated one-hundred million people who are undiagnosed and trying to cope with symptoms that are often overlooked and frequently misdiagnosed, according to EULAR (European Alliance of Associations For Rheumatology).

A large part of the world’s population is affected by arthritis that impact their quality of life and participation in society. While there are many types of arthritis, the common ones are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Types of Arthritis

In osteoarthritis, cartilage that sits between the bones in a joint is damaged while in rheumatoid arthritis, our body's immune system attacks the joints. Apart from damage to the joints, it can also affect muscles, connective tissue, tendons, and fibrous tissue.

Other form of arthritis apart from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are juvenile arthritis, spondyloarthropathies, systemic lupus erythematosus, gout, infectious and reactive arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis.

Home remedies for Arthritis patients

Dr Raghu Nagaraj, Senior Consultant, Orthopedics and Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, Bengaluru suggests home remedies for arthritis patients

* Exercising can help maintain joint flexibility. Swimming and water aerobics may be helpful.

* Heating pads or ice packs help relieve the pain.

* Weight gain puts additional strain on weight-bearing joints. Losing weight can help mobility and prevent future injuries.

* A nutritious, well-balanced diet can help to strengthen your bones and muscles.

* Walkers, canes, and other assistive devices can help protect joints and improve daily function.

