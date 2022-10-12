World Arthritis Day 2022: 5 Yoga asanas to ease Arthritis, manage its symptoms

An inflammation of the joints is called arthritis that adversely affects one joint or multiple joints and leads to joint pain, stiffness and swelling and since the onset of arthritis can be daunting for many as it affects the hands, shoulders, hips and knees, doing exercises regularly over the day will ensure that you go about your daily activities almost pain-free. While there are several medicines, rehabilitation and physiotherapy methods to help in treating the arthritis patients, the health condition can be improved if one is being physically active, maintaining their weight and indulging in Yoga and joint relaxing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle on World Arthritis Day 2022, Himalayan Siddha Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shared, “Joint inflammation characterises arthritis, which is commonly accompanied by joint discomfort. As one of the rheumatic diseases, arthritis can affect numerous internal body parts in addition to joints, muscles, ligaments, cartilage, and tendons. There are currently more than 100 known forms of arthritis and that number is steadily rising. The different varieties of arthritis range from those connected to inflammation brought on by an overactive immune system to those connected to cartilage wear and tear (like osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis).”

He revealed 5 Yoga asanas and that you can add to your daily fitness routine to ease Arthritis and manage its symptoms:

1. Samasthithi/Tadasana – Mountain Pose

Tadasana (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Method: With your toes and heels touching, stand tall and straight. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your abdominal muscles contracted. Stay and breathe for 5-8 breaths in this position. Pay attention to evenly distributing your weight between both feet. To maintain a tall, strong posture, this asana can be of tremendous assistance.

2. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend of Yoga (Twitter/aol_chennai)

Method: Stretching your legs forward is the first step. Make sure your knees are slightly bent when you do this. Keep your spine upright while extending your arms upward. By bending forward at the hips while exhaling, you can place your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, or if that's impossible, hold any other accessible area.

3. Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

Dhanurasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Lay on your stomach with your knees bent and parallel to each other. Now, grasp your ankles firmly with your palms. As high as you can, raise your arms and legs. Hold the pose while looking up for a bit.

4. Hasta uttanasana - Raised Arm Pose

Hasta Uttanasana or raised arm yoga pose (Instagram/@nikkiwellsyoga)

Method: This backbend can also be performed at a 30 degree angle to help your spine become more flexible and strong. Begin by standing straight in Tadasana, lifting both arms high. As you take a breath in, gradually bend backwards while keeping your head between your arms.

5. Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Vajrasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Start by standing straight with your arms by your sides. Lean forward and slowly lower your knees on your mat. Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward. Your thighs should press your calf muscles here. Keep your heels slightly apart. Put your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and face forward while performing this pose.

Pranayama: Anulom Vilom – Alternate Nostril Breathing

Anulom Vilom Pranayam or Alternate Nostril Breathing (Twitter/shailendrverma)

Method: Sukhasana, Ardha Padmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana are all suitable sitting positions. To concentrate on your breathing, keep your shoulders loose, your back upright, and your eyes closed. your knees with your palms facing up (in Prapthi Mudra). With your thumb, gently seal off your right nostril. Next, breathe in through your left nostril, seal it off, and let the air out of your right nostril. After taking a breath, close your right airway so that you can only exhale through your left. This completes a cycle.

Meditation Technique: Super Power Meditation

To practise, take a seat in Sukhasana or another relaxed position that shapes your body into a pyramid on top of a mountain peak. The goal is to sit atop a mountain in the shape of a mountain. To meditate while in this position, picture a reverse triangular shield in your chest. With each breath you take while meditating, this shield enables you to let all the uplifting energy of the world enter you. And when you exhale, you let go of internal toxins, sufferings and negativity.