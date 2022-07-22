World Brain Day 2022: 5 foods you must eat for better brain power

Worried about your brain not functioning as efficienty as you age? While there are certain things that are not in our hands, ensuring this crucial organ gets the right nutrition boost can help improve its functioning to a great extent. As we all know how brain performs some of the most important functions in our body, including the proper functioning of heart and lungs. From helping us with critical mental tasks to controlling basic functions like memory, touch, emotion, our brain health is indeed the foundation of our overall health. (Also read: World Brain Day 2022: Simple lifestyle changes to boost brain health)

"According to a study on the impact of diet on brain health, it has been found that food items that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids support cognitive processes in humans, while diets that are high in saturated fat are becoming notorious for reducing molecular substrates that support cognitive processing and increasing the risk of neurological dysfunction," says Shweta Mahadik, Clinical Dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan.

Here are 5 foods suggested by Mahadik that you must consume to boost your brain health and stay active and disease-free till old age.

Leafy green vegetables: Packed with essential vitamins and minerals including E, K, and numerous others, leafy green vegetables go a long way in preventing cognitive decline. They also help to improve sleep quality apart from maintaining a positive mood. With such incredible benefits, adding kale, spinach, collard greens, and broccoli should be a must.

Nuts: Many research bodies have proved that nut consumption can improve heart health markers and brain health. Since nuts contain various nutrients, including antioxidants, healthy fats, and Vitamin E, they are a great addition to any diet as they provide energy with minimal calories. Best part? They are great as snack items as well.

Eggs: A popular breakfast food, eggs have a very high protein value, which is why they are perfect for your health. In most states, they are pretty affordable and can be cooked in a variety of manners as well. Further, it has been stated that eggs can improve cognitive performance in adults and is a good source of choline, which has been liked to reduce inflammation and promote brain function, like maintaining memory and communications between brain cells.

Berries: With a high antioxidant quotient, berries help improve immunity and combat inflammation caused by free radical damage. As berries contain anthocyanins and polyphenols, they are also effective in improving symptoms related to depression and anxiety. They also help to delay short-term memory loss, which is why a mix of different types of berries like blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries should be added to the diets of those who want to enjoy good brain health for a long time.

Oily fish: Essential fatty acids essential for the proper functioning of the brain are found in good quality in oily fishes. Omega 3 fats are found in fishes in the form of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are considered helpful in improving memory (both short-term and long-term). When a person has low levels of DHA levels, it can lead to brain ailments like ementia and Alzheimer's. Further, adding oily fish like salmon and tuna to the diet can help in managing stress, boosting mood, and aiding in the development of the central nervous system.

Being mindful of what you put on your plate thus can play a vital role in maintaining and enhancing your brain health.

