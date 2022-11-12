World Diabetes Day 2022: High blood sugar's effect on fertility in men and women

Indians make up one in every six diabetics worldwide where with approximately 77 million people suffering from the condition, India is one of the top 10 nations with the highest number of diabetes. A recent survey mentioned that 75% of corporate workers in India are more likely to get diabetes, which leads to many diseases like kidney failure, PCOS, heart attacks, infertility and more which is detrimental for the human health.

Talking about diabetes and its effect on fertility in men and women, Dr SS Vasan, MBBS, DNB - General Surgery, DNB - Urology/Genito - Urinary Surgery, FICS and medical expert at Kindly, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle, “Testosterone, the male hormone, is produced at a lower rate and amount in men who have diabetes, making it difficult for them to get and maintain an erection. Diabetes reduces sperm quality, alters hormone levels, and makes it difficult to ejaculate and get an erection. Males with type 1 diabetes have sperm that is less motile than their contemporaries, and this condition is seen to deteriorate over time. Males with lower-than-average testosterone levels are more likely to become obese and store fat."

He added, "Insulin resistance brought on by this can lead to type 2 diabetes. Lower testosterone levels are also associated with reductions in sperm count and libido. Diabetes in women may cause erratic or non-existent menstrual cycles. Additionally, this increases the chance of miscarriage and stillbirth while lowering the likelihood of becoming pregnant. In women of reproductive age, PCOS, a condition associated with insulin resistance and excessive testosterone levels, affects 5–13% of them. The majority of the time, it causes female infertility. Diabetes, both type 1 and type 2, is linked to irregular menstruation, which makes it more challenging for women to become pregnant. This problem can be avoided with early diagnosis of diabetes and sexual health. With advancement in the health sector, people now can get themselves diagnosed with at-home test services.”

There has been a sharp increase in the cases of infertility and diabetes in recent years and experts believe that this is largely due to poor dietary habits. Unhealthy diets are often high in sugar and simple carbs, which can lead to insulin resistance and other problems that can interfere with fertility.

In addition, unhealthy diets can also cause weight gain, which can further increase the risk of diabetes. Making small changes to your diet can make a big difference in your fertility and health.

Reema Kinjalkar, Nutritionist at Urban Platter, explained, “Diabetes can disrupt hormones, resulting in delayed or failed implantation and/or conception. Moreover, diabetes is also linked to poor sperm and embryo quality, as well as DNA damage (genetic mutations and deletions).”

She suggested a few dietary tips to help in avoiding diabetes:

1. Prioritize quality over quantity - High fat and high glycaemic index food have been linked to increased insulin sensitivity.

2. Limit your empty calorie sources - Alcohol and processed carbohydrates have no nutritional benefits and only offer calories, which if consumed excessively causes obesity and eventually diabetes.

3. Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables - Fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants, which aid in lowering oxidative stress and help maintain blood glucose levels under control.

4. Be physically active - While this is not a dietary tip, exercise combined with a healthy diet can surely help you maintain an ideal weight.

Reema Kinjalkar insisted, “However, you must have probably heard the phrase "You are what you eat," since, food serves as a fuel for your body; the healthier you eat, the healthier you will be.”

Diabetes leads to many other health problems therefore, it is recommended to have a proper balanced diet and also go for regular check-ups to ensure early diagnosis. A few lifestyle and dietary habit changes can help to avoid diabetes and one of the best and simplest ways to achieve this is to stay active physically; therefore keep walking and running.