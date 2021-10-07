World Egg Day: Know the health benefits of eating eggs every day

A protein powerhouse and loaded with 13 different vitamins & minerals, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, eggs are a popular breakfast choice not without a reason. Health studies show that eating eggs in breakfast not only makes you feel full for long, it also helps maintain healthy blood sugar and insulin levels.

"Egg is one of the most nutrient-dense natural food sources on the planet. The power of this perfect package is unbeatable. From improving brain function, supporting physical health to aiding a child's growth, the egg can do it all," says dietician Garima Goyal.

"Besides its nutritional benefits, the egg is the most environmentally sustainable and affordable animal-source protein available," she adds.

ALSO READ: Going the ‘eggs’tra mile: How healthy is a meal containing eggs?

On the occasion of World Egg Day (October 8), Goyal lists reasons to make eggs an essential part of diet.

* Egg contains 13 different vitamins and minerals required by the body and are a rich source of quality protein.

* The high nutrient density of eggs enables them to support the body's natural immune system and advanced physical growth.

* Nutritious treat: It can act as an important staple in a well-balanced diet. One large boiled egg has about 77 calories and contains vitamin A, B5, B12, B6, D, E, K and minerals like folate, phosphorus, selenium, calcium, zinc and 6 gm of protein and 5 gm of heart-healthy fat (unsaturated fat).

* Choline rich: Choline, a water-soluble vitamin is used to build cell membranes and helps produce signalling molecules in the brain. This choline is present in the abundance of about 417 mg in one hard-boiled egg.

* Better eyesight: Rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, egg yolk acts as a helpful antioxidant that reduces the risk of cataracts and muscular degeneration in the eyes. Eggs are also abundant in vitamin A, an important vitamin required for a clear vision.

Eggs (Pixabay)

* Storehouse of proteins and amino acids: An egg contains about 6 gm of quality protein which is useful in weight management, increasing muscle mass, lowering blood pressure and helping our bones as well.

* High levels of Omega-3: Eggs help improve levels of Omega-3 essential fats that play an active role in the functioning of heart, brain health and protecting eyes.

* Satiety and weight management: They are relatively low in calories but are a source of high-quality protein providing greater fuel for satisfaction and less hunger.

Studies have found that eating eggs for breakfast can make you full by keeping energy levels higher, boosting metabolic activity, increasing the levels of a hormone that helps you feel satisfied after eating, delaying the rate at which food leaves the stomach.

Considering there are so many benefits of eating eggs from satiety, controlling type 2 diabetes, weight loss to antioxidant activity, one can try to include them in their diet regularly.

"You can have them tucked into a hollowed-out baked potato or make an omelette in your waffle maker. You can even stir eggs into your soup to make egg drop soup. Craving them in the form of a dessert? Whisk them up with a banana for easy two-ingredient pancakes," adds Goyal.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON