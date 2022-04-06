World Health Day 2022: 5 important lifestyle changes to adopt after age 40

World Health Day 2022: If you are set to celebrate your 40th birthday anytime soon, it's time to look at your health holistically and focus on weaving a lifestyle around regular physical activity, less stress and eating the right diet high in fibre, fruits, vegetables and other essential nutrients. (Also read: Skipping breakfast frequently can lead to these side-effects)

While many feel settled and financially stable at age 40, it is also the age when people get affected by everyday stressors the most. With suboptimal work-life balance, it is natural for people to feel overwhelmed at times. With high stress levels and sedentary lifestyle, people might be increasing their risk of health troubles from blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, arthritis to depression, especially after they reach 40.

"The lack of sleep, irregular meal times, constant demands of work & home front can take a toll on our physical as well as mental wellbeing," says Dr. Vaishali Lokhande Consultant, Internal Medicine Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

It's better to be prepared beforehand rather than regretting later. Here are lifestyle changes that Dr Lokhande suggest you to embrace once you complete the fourth decade of your life.

1. Eat a balanced diet: Eat right with proper proportions of proteins and micronutrients along with greens to avoid obesity, diabetes and constipation.

2. Exercise regularly: It could be a mix of aerobic like walking, jogging, cycling or Zumba and Pilates with functional training and Yoga in rotation to get the most benefits. Even outdoor activities like hiking and treks or swimming or nature walks and gardening are a great way to unwind.

3. Read and meditate: Reading, meditation and music can do wonders to our mood. Time spent with friends could boost happiness. Cultivate a hobby without waiting to retire. Ensure 6-7 hours of undisturbed sleep with a digital detox as well. Switch off your gadgets before hitting the snooze button.

4. Get your health checks done on a regular basis: Know your numbers well be it weight, BMI, BP, sugar, lipids. Get these health check-ups done annually including a heart evaluation.

5. Avoid smoking and alcohol: The temporary highs are really not worth the long-term effects.

6. Practice gratitude: Most importantly valuing what matters most, being joyful and practising gratitude can actually improve the emotional quotient.

