World IVF Day: Parents share their IVF stories

The journey of parenthood through In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a blessing for couples who want to conceive and aren’t able to, because of various medical reasons. Many homes have been blessed with the laughter of a new born because of this miracle of modern medicine. “I was 39 years old when I started my IVF journey. I became a mother when I was 43 years old. The only way that I could ever experience the joy of becoming a mother was through IVF. And even though my journey was filled with a few delays and failures along the way, I’m glad I didn’t give up,” says Arunima Gupta, an HR Professional in an MNC bank in Bangalore.

Choosing to conceive through IVF has fulfilled the wishes of many couples at various ages, and couples have been fighting stereotypes around IVF by focussing on the end result of being parents. “Every single day since the day my child was born has been a joyous moment. I draw joy out of milestones but also mundane things like seeing baby clothes dry on the clothesline. There’s nothing wrong with choosing IVF. Those who discourage or advice against it, will not fill the void a couple feel when they’re trying for a baby. IVF is as beautiful as is natural conception. Throughout your IVF journey, friends, or the network of fellow patients can be a great source of support. And don’t shy away from seeking support from experts too. The taboo of IVF is reducing in this day and age as you meet so many more people around you who have opted for IVF. At this stage, I would say it’s the new normal!” shares Gupta.

Some couples who have chosen IVF also advise others to look at it as a mere medical procedure. “I’m so grateful to choose IVF as that decision of me and my wife, brought a beautiful daughter to us who is making our life joyful and eventful with each passing day. I think there is no harm in getting an IVF done if the doctor recommends it. I’m 31 and I’m glad I chose it. If you are getting your happiness through IVF then how does it matter what anyone thinks? Now’re days people are much more open and accepting. Opting for IVF is just seeking medical assistance for conception. There’s nothing more to it. It’s a medical procedure that helps you make your life better. Why must it be a subject of taboo when it’s such a blessing?” says entrepreneur Raj Agarwal, based in Delhi.

Confirming an increase in the need for IVF in recent times, doctors have been raising awareness by busting myths around IVF through social media and patient counselling. “Infertility is definitely on the rise, there is no denying that. People are delaying child bearing and marriages much more than before. Also with divorce rates increasing child bearing is being wished for in second marriages or as a single parent, post divorce. Apart from that, reproductive health is seen to decline now a days at a very young age in all genders, due to our unhealthy lifestyles and environment. At such a stage, IVF has become a prevalent medical choice for conception,” says Dr Yuvrajsingh Jadeja, M.D Obs and Gynaec, DipRM, FRM, DIAGE.

Shattering the difference between babies born through IVF versus through a natural conception Jadeja shares,“If I put 2 babies beside each other, one being a result of IVF and other a natural conception, neither you, nor a doctor or a scientist in the world can ever predict the nature of conception. Millions of IVF babies have been born in this world and we have enough science and evidence to firmly say that there is no difference. Therefore, instead of getting impacted by what others say, choose the path that will lead to your happiness. Medicine can help you become parents, and IVF must just be looked at, as a medical procedure assisting you, and nothing more than that.”

