World Liver Day 2024: The liver is an integral part of the body. Situated under the rib cage on the right side of the abdomen, liver is an organ that helps in digestion of food and getting rid of toxins from the body. It also helps in developing clotting factors that further help in proper circulation of blood throughout the body. World Liver Day is celebrated every year to create awareness about the significance of liver functions and prevention measures we should take to ensure that the liver is healthy. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, World Liver Day is observed on April 19. (Photo by Happy Hormones)

Date:

Every year, World Liver Day is observed on April 19. This year, the special day falls on Friday.

History:

In 2010, the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) launched the first ever World Liver Day to commemorate the foundation day of EASL in 1966. Since then, April 19 has been celebrated as World Liver Day every year. According to studies, around 20 lakh people die due to liver diseases every year across the world – the numbers are expected to shoot up to a 35 percent increase by 2030.

Significance:

The theme for this year's World Liver Day is - Be Vigilant, Get Regular Liver Check-Ups and Prevent Fatty Liver Diseases. The increase in the number of deaths every year due to liver diseases is due to lack of awareness and prevention measures. The day aims to urge people to have a healthier lifestyle and diet that can boost liver functioning and keep liver diseases at bay. Getting enough sleep, practicing mindfulness to reduce stress, having a healthy die4t, regularly exercising and avoiding alcohol and tobacco are some of the measures that we can take to ensure that our liver is healthy.