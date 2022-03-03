World Obesity Day 2022: Top foods to shed kilos and keep obesity at bay

World Obesity Day 2022: Being obese can literally kill you, confirm studies. People who suffer from extreme obesity may shorten their life expectancy up to 14 years. Besides, obesity invites all kinds of health troubles from cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia to cancer. If your extra weight is not letting you lead a healthy life or stressing you about future illnesses, there are ways to manage it. Experts say people who intend to lose weight should begin with regular physical activity and a clean eating plan. So, if you are obsessed with junk food like chips, sweets and cookies, it's time to restrict intake of these foods items and add some healthier options to your diet. (Also read: How obesity can impact your child's mental health)

Here are some foods that you must include in your anti-obesity diet to shed kilos as suggested by Anjali Verma, Nutritionist Co-founder Ojo Life.

The power of protein

Eating higher calories from protein can help control weight because it keeps people fuller for longer and takes more energy to metabolize. Some good source of protein are meat, poultry, eggs while for vegetarians there is cottage cheese, tofu, unsweetened peanut butter and tempeh.

Say hello to healthy fats

The next trick would be to eat healthy fats such as olive oil, nuts, avocados and seeds. This might seem counterintuitive but good fat is different from the trans fat (a type of fat found in fried or processed foods) which is associated with weight gain. Keep in mind that healthy fat is still high in calories and so moderation is the key.

Drink unsweetened beverages

Opt for unsweetened beverages for long term and sustainable fat loss. Beverages like green tea and white tea will help you with your fat loss goal by increasing metabolism. Caffeine also enhances fat burning during aerobic exercise and to maximize health benefits of coffee they are best taken without milk, sugar or any cream.t

Go for whole grains

Choose whole grains instead of refined carbs. Removing refined carbs from the diet will show impressive results. Refined carbs have high GI which causes rise and fall of blood sugar levels and leads to uncontrollable hunger. This kind of food also increases the belly fat over time. These could be in the form of pastas, white bread or breakfast cereals and should be replaced with comparatively healthier options like barley, buckwheat, oats and quinoa.

Have pre and probiotics

Add pre and probiotics to your diet through food or supplements. They aid digestion, neuturalize toxins, support metabolism and weight management. Taking supplements is simpler but you should try to eat probiotic-rich food like kefir, tempeh, kimchi and kombucha and prebiotic-rich food such as garlic, onion, chicory roots and asparagus that stimulate the growth and activity of some of the good bacteria that aid weight control.

Try intermittent fasting

It is a pattern of eating that involves regular short duration fasts and consuming meals during the eating window.

The best way to continue with your weight loss journey is to stick to basics and gradually making it a lifestyle and doing things that you can sustain over a period of time.

"Make sure your diet is high in protein, don’t miss on the pre and pro biotics, use beverages to shed weight not add to calories, eat good fats in moderation," sums up Verma.

