World Sight Day 2023: 5 simple rules to keep your eyes healthy

Eye health has acquired more significance in today's times than ever as most of our time is spent staying glued to screens. This prolonged exposure can affect eye health and cause a range of issues from blurry vision, dry eyes to fatigue. However, it's possible to take your vision with a combination of mindfulness techniques, eye exercises, glasses for UV protection, taking care of food habits and washing your eyes regularly. It is important to give your eyes a short break every 20 minutes to avoid digital strain. Eating a balanced diet and good hydration can also keep your eyes healthy. (Also read: Digital strain: Preventive measures to reduce the risk of Computer Vision Syndrome in children and adults)

"In today's fast-paced digital age, our eyes bear the brunt of prolonged screen time, dust, and pollution. However, embracing a few simple daily habits can be the magical elixir for those invaluable orbs. Here are five daily habits to maintain the health of your eyes," says Dr Anurag Wahi, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

Dr Wahi shares 5 easy tips and tricks to keep your eyes healthy and digital strain away.

1. Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Prolonged exposure to digital screens can lead to digital eye strain, manifesting as blurry vision, dry eyes, headaches, and fatigue. To alleviate this, every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and focus on something 20 feet away. This simple exercise relaxes the eye muscles and minimises eye strain.

2. Wear sunglasses with UV protection

Ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can harm your eyes and increase the risk of cataracts and other eye diseases. Whenever you step out on a sunny day or even on cloudy days (since UV rays can penetrate through clouds), wear sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Opt for wraparound styles that shield the eyes from all angles.

3. Maintain a balanced diet

Nutrient-rich foods play a vital role in eye health. Incorporate foods rich in vitamins C and E, omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and lutein into your diet. These include citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, oily fish, and eggs. They not only support vision but also reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts.

4. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can lead to dry eyes, a condition where the eyes don't produce enough tears or the right quality of tears. To prevent this, drink ample water throughout the day. Also, avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages as they can exacerbate dehydration.

5. Practise good hygiene

Always wash your hands before touching your eyes or handling contact lenses. Regularly clean your contact lens case and replace it every three months. Avoid sleeping with contact lenses on, unless they're specifically designed for overnight use. Make it a practice to remove makeup every night, ensuring no residue is left behind, which can irritate the eyes.

Incorporate these habits into your daily routine to safeguard your vision. Also remember to schedule regular eye check-ups with an ophthalmologist to catch any potential issues early on. After all, preventive care is always better than remedial measures.

