World Spine Day 2023: 7 important myths and facts about spinal health you must know

World Spine Day is celebrated every year on October 16 to raise awareness of spinal health and promote a more active and pain-free life. The day is dedicated to raising awareness of common spinal conditions, their impact on daily life, signs and symptoms, diagnosis and preventative measures to promote a healthy and happy life. This year's theme, 'Move your spine', aims to inspire people of all ages and from all walks of life to get moving and support their spinal health. The spine is the body's backbone and the main structural support for movements including sitting, standing, walking, twisting, and bending. The effectiveness of a person's daily activities and lifestyle are determined by their spine's health since deformities or disorders in the spine can cause excruciating back pain and other problems that can negatively impact a person's quality of life. (Also read: What is tech neck and how it affects your spine; tips to tackle it )

7 Important Myths and Facts About Spinal Health

World Spine Day 2023: 7 myths and facts about spinal health you must know.(Freepik )

Understanding the truth about spinal health is vital to your wellbeing as there are many myths and misconceptions about healthcare that can mislead people. Dr Himanshu Tyagi, Sr. Consultant, Orthopaedics, Spine Surgery, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle seven common myths and the corresponding facts about spinal health that everyone should be aware of.

1. Myth: Good posture is all about sitting up straight

Fact: Good posture is not just about sitting up straight. It is all about maintaining the spine's natural curves while sitting or standing. It's not about being rigidly straight.

2. Myth: Back pain is a natural part of aging

Fact: Back pain indeed gets common as people age, but chronic back pain is not an inevitable phenomenon. It can often be prevented or managed with proper care. Maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active and maintaining good posture helps in preventing back pain.

3. Myth: Lifting heavy objects is the only way you can get your back injured

Fact: Lifting heavy objects is not the only way to get your back injured. Everyday activities like poor posture, prolonged sitting, or even sudden twisting physical motions can strain the back and result in injuries.

4. Myth: Rest is the best way to heal a back injury

- Fact: Resting can surely help with back pain but it's not the best and only way. In fact, in some cases, resting too much can slow down recovery. Gentle movements and exercises may help in speeding up the healing process.

5. Myth: Exercise is harmful for people with back pain

Fact: While rigorous exercises may be harmful as they cause strain on back, light exercises might actually be helpful in alleviating the back pain. If done correctly, exercising can strengthen the back and eliminate the pain. It's also better to consult with a healthcare professional for the right guidance regarding exercises.

6. Myth: Surgery is the only solution for excruciating back pain

Fact: This is not entirely true. Surgery is often a last resort. There are a plethora of ways through which excruciating back pain can be eradicated. Many spinal issues can be managed through non- invasive treatments like physical therapy and lifestyle changes. Surgery is performed when the other methods of treatment are not making any difference on the back pain.

7. Myth: Once you have back pain, it won't go. It will be there lifelong

Fact: Back pains don't always last for a lifetime. Most of the time, back pain is temporary and can get better with proper care. Lifestyle changes and treatment also significantly help in alleviating the back pain.

Understanding the truths behind spinal health myths is important for maintaining a healthy back. Focus on proactive measures and seek professional guidance when needed.

