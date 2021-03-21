Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana
- Here are the benefits and steps to nail Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana if you feel numbness, tingling sensations in the hands from all that typing, obesity, stiffness in the lower back or cervical pain due to sitting at the office desk for long or while working from home
The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have had a disastrous impact on the livelihoods of people as they juggled work, family responsibilities and household chores all while packed within the four walls of their house which left little or no time to prioritise exercising. Frequent numbness, tingling sensations in the hands from all those hours of rigorous typing, obesity, stiffness in the lower back and cervical pain are some of the common health hazards reported by office-goers sitting at the office desk for long durations or those working from home.
Here are the steps and benefits of Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana which will be very helpful for people with a busy schedule:
Chakravakasana
Also called the cat-cow stretch, this Yoga asana targets the spine and abdominals and involves moving the spine from a rounded position (flexion) to an arched position (extension).
Method:
Stand on all fours to form a table top with your back while your hands and feet from its legs. Keep your arms perpendicular to the floor and place your hands flat on the floor, right under your shoulders while keeping your knees hip-width apart.
Curl your toes under and tilt your pelvis back so that your tailbone sticks up. Without moving your neck, let this movement ripple from your tailbone up your spine while letting your belly drop down.
Draw your navel in and keep your abdominal muscles hugging your spine. Now, without cranking your neck, take your gaze gently up towards the ceiling.
All this arching was for the cow pose while inhaling and now for rounding the cat pose, exhale and release the toes you had curled. Tucking your tailbone, tip your pelvis forward and let this action move up your spine again to make it naturally round.
Draw your navel towards your spine, drop your head and take your gaze to your navel. Matching the movement to your own breath, repeat the Cat-Cow Stretch on each inhale and exhale for 5 to 10 breaths.
Benefits:
Apart from supporting the back and easing pain, this exercise helps maintain a healthy spine during those long work duration before a computer screen by helping in improving the circulation in the discs in your back. The calming pose works as a good stress- reliever apart from helping one to improve their posture and balance.
Improve posture and spinal health with Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana
- Here are the benefits and steps to nail Yoga’s Cat-Cow stretch or Chakravakasana if you feel numbness, tingling sensations in the hands from all that typing, obesity, stiffness in the lower back or cervical pain due to sitting at the office desk for long or while working from home
Covid-19 induced lockdown negatively impacted mental health of teenagers: Study
Supplements may save people with low vit D levels from severe Covid-19: Study
- A new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism revealed that patients who have low vitamin D levels and are hospitalised for Covid-19 have better chances of survival if given vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Covid-19 transmission rare in schools with masking, distancing, contact tracing
Here's how exercising during pregnancy may save kids from health problems
A little bit of stress might be good for you, says new study
New study reveals anti-inflammatory therapies prevent heart disease in elderly
Study sheds light on Covid-19 risk for adults living with, without children
Here's how environmental exposures before conception impact fetal development
People over 70 with hearing issues reported memory loss during lockdown: Study
Covid-19 reinfections rare, but senior citizens vulnerable. Here's why
World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night
- World Sleep Day 2021: Read on to learn these 5 simple tips that will not only ensure that you sleep better at night but also make sure that you are more energetic and productive during your waking hours
Milind Soman's new fitness video is all about patience and limitless self belief
- Milind Soman shared a new video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups and he added a little twist to it by holding a heavy ball with his feet during the exercise. Have you seen the inspiring clip yet?
Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant
Ananya Panday nails a handstand with hammock in new post, can you do it?
- Images of Ananya Panday nailing a handstand with the help of a hammock has gone viral on the internet. We are in awe of her.