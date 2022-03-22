World Water Day: How to know if you are already dehydrated; expert tips

We cannot imagine our life without water. Its many functions include carrying oxygen and nutrients to every part of the body and regulating your body's temperature. It aids in digestion and helps remove waste from the body in the form of urine, sweat or stool. Water also acts as a lubricant for your joints. (Also read: Keep summer bloating at bay with this wonderful morning drink)

Good hydration plays a key role in improving blood circulation and also maintains your energy levels and overall health. Drinking enough water can also help improve our immunity and give us better protection from stress and infections. Additionally, it also helps with brain function, digestion and has anti-aging properties.

It is important to not let dehydration affect natural processes of the body and take care of our overall health by drinking adequate amounts of water.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her recent Instagram post shares tell-tale signs that indicate you are already dehydrated. In such a case one must compensate the water loss as soon as possible. Eating foods with higher water content such as fruits and vegetables - cucumbers, watermelon, lettuce, celery, grapes, oranges, bell peppers, broccoli and tomatoes can help immensely.

Pooja Makhija tells you how to figure out if you are already dehydrated:

According to the nutritionist when the weather is hot and humid, it is natural for one to sweat as through this mechanism body can regulate its temperature. However, when one is dehydrated there won't be any sweat which is an important indicator of your hydration levels.

Your heart rate also indicates if you have enough water in your body or not. If one is dehydrated the hate rate is expected to go through the roof, says Makhija.

"The lesser water means lesser blood volume which means your heart has to pump harder which is why you are heart is beating too fast," she adds.

Lastly, your skin too can give you signs whether your body is in urgent need of water or not. The skin is likely to appear dry, flaky and itchy of you are dehydrated, urging you to gulp water immediately.

Drinking water is not only important in summers, but in all seasons. Make sure to pay attention to what your body says.

