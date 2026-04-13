Worried about bloating in hot weather? Gastroentrologist shares how to avoid stomach problems in summer season

Gut-related problems exponentially increase in the summer season. There are many seasonal factors responsible, such as high temperatures and profuse sweating, making everyday gut problems quite ubiquitous. But because it is widespread, it does not mean you have to endure it. If summer tends to irritate your stomach, you also need to gear up with a few lifestyle changes, including what you eat and how much you drink.ALSO READ: Do you have a sensitive stomach? Gastroentrologist shares warning signs when it can be a serious medical condition

Many people report feeling bloated and gassy in summer season. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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To understand which lifestyle changes can turn things around for you this summer, HT LIfestyle asked Dr Saroj Dubey, consultant gastroenterologist at Kailash Hospital in Noida, who shared his insights on how to combat the heat and protect your gut. He shared that, yes, indeed, summer heat disturbs digestion, and increases incidences of issues like: acidity, bloating, loose motions, loss of appetite and food-borne infections. Primarily, this disruption in the digestive system can be attributed to ‘loss of fluids,’ as the doctor asserted, flagging sweating as the precursor to summer-related health problems.

5 tips to reduce bloating in summer

Here are some of the tips, as recommended by gastroentrologist that keep you protected from the heat, alleviating the risks of suffering from bloating, acidity and heartburn.

1. Proper hydration

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{{^usCountry}} Drinking water is the most popular health advice, but knowing when to avoid drinking water is also important. How? The gastroentrologist observed a common mistake people make: “Avoid drinking large amounts of water immediately after meals.” Instead of chugging water in large amounts, the doctor highlighted one should drink in ‘’small, frequent sips through the day.' 2. Correct food storage and preparation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drinking water is the most popular health advice, but knowing when to avoid drinking water is also important. How? The gastroentrologist observed a common mistake people make: “Avoid drinking large amounts of water immediately after meals.” Instead of chugging water in large amounts, the doctor highlighted one should drink in ‘’small, frequent sips through the day.' 2. Correct food storage and preparation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For this, the gastroentrologist drew our attention to two key components to ensure your food doesn't trigger bloating. First is to properly store them, and if any food is contaminated by heat, like exposed to the heat for a long time, it is safer to avoid it. And if you have any leftovers, refrigerate them immediately and then reheat properly before eating. The second half includes food preparation. The doctor believed it was better to avoid overly spicy, oily, and street foods. 3. Frequency of meals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For this, the gastroentrologist drew our attention to two key components to ensure your food doesn't trigger bloating. First is to properly store them, and if any food is contaminated by heat, like exposed to the heat for a long time, it is safer to avoid it. And if you have any leftovers, refrigerate them immediately and then reheat properly before eating. The second half includes food preparation. The doctor believed it was better to avoid overly spicy, oily, and street foods. 3. Frequency of meals {{/usCountry}}

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To beat the heat, many have a soft spot for chilled foods and beverages, whether it is a chilled popsicle or the go-to sugar-laden coffee, but the gastronetologist warned about overconsumption and instead recommended a smaller portion. “It is also helpful to eat smaller meals at regular intervals instead of overloading the stomach with heavy portions. This can reduce the risk of acidity and discomfort," he added.

Signs of an upset stomach in the summer season

You can suffer from dehydration because of vomiting or diarrhoea. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Dr Dubey warned people with existing digestive issues to be more careful, as they are among the vulnerable ones. They should eat foods rich in probiotics. He listed these issues that can indicate an upset stomach:

Stomach pain

Vomiting (may cause dehydration)

Diarrhea

If the symptoms accompany a fever, one should seek medical help immediately.

How to keep your gut healthy in the summer season?

Avoid cold drinks as much as you can. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Since prevention will always be paramount, let's look at some of the ways you can keep bloating and heartburn away this summer season. The doctor mentioned these easy hacks:

Do not skip meals for long hours, because it causes acidity.

If travelling for summer vacation, choose hygienic, freshly cooked food.

Avoid raw cut foods, mayonnaise-based dishes, and uncovered snacks that may have been exposed to heat.

Limit the consumption of caffeine and fizzy drinks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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