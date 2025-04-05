Worried about parents getting older? Fitness coach shares these 5 things to help them live pain-free and healthy

As parents age, they start to experience pain in the joints and back. But with the right kind of diet and lifestyle, it is possible to help them live a pain-free and healthy life. Fitness coach Navneeth Ramprasad keeps sharing diet and lifestyle tips for parents and the older generation. On April 1, Navneeth Ramprasad shared an Instagram video about five things that can help your parents live healthy, happy and pain-free. Also read | Walking will not make your parents fit and healthy? Fitness coach shares why it's not enough Know these five habits that can help parents live healthy, happy and pain-free.(Unsplash)

“If you want your parents to live a long, pain-free, and healthy life, they need to do the things shown in this video for just 90 days. Not extreme diets. Not pills. Just real, doable changes that fix the root of their pain and problem. It’s not about adding years to their life. It’s about adding life to their years,” wrote the fitness coach as she asked his Instagram followers to add these things to their parents’ routine.

Do a 30-second cold water face dunk every morning:

Cold water exposure first thing in the morning stimulates the vagus nerve, improves blood circulation, and gives a gentle reset to the nervous system—especially helpful if they wake up feeling tired or anxious. Also read | 4 high-protein vegetarian foods your parents must eat if they refuse to have protein powder, according to fitness coach

Sit in sunlight for 20 minutes after breakfast:

This isn’t just for vitamin D. Morning sun exposure regulates hormones, improves sleep, and boosts mood. It helps in reducing afternoon crashes and joint stiffness.

Eat protein before carbs at every meal:

Make them eat their dal, paneer, or curd first, before touching the rice or chapati. It helps in reducing blood sugar spikes.

Give them a glass of buttermilk with jeera every evening:

Buttermilk with jeera is cooling and gut friendly. This reduces acidity, bloating, and improves nutrient absorption from their dinner.

10 squats a day before dinner:

Not a full workout. Just 10 bodyweight or box squats every day. It keeps their legs strong, knees mobile, and most importantly helps in improving muscle strength.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.