4 high-protein vegetarian foods your parents must eat if they refuse to have protein powder, according to fitness coach

Protein powder is a convenient way to get a dose of protein into your diet, especially for those with busy lifestyles. It can provide a concentrated dose of high-quality protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscles. But fitness coach Navneeth Ramprasad has shared how you can incorporate high-protein vegetarian foods into your parents' diet to meet their daily protein needs without relying on protein powder, especially if they 'don't like protein powder'. Also read | Woman who lost 17 kg reveals these 3 high protein Indian vegetarian breakfast recipes helped her drastic weight loss Tofu and Greek yoghurt to Nuts and seeds, start adding these four high-protein foods to your parents' diet for stronger muscles, better digestion, and long-term health. (Representative pictures: Freepik)

He said, “If your parents think rice, roti and dal provide enough protein — they’re wrong! Start adding these four high-protein foods to their diet today for stronger muscles, better digestion, and long-term health.”

According to Navneeth, here are some high-protein vegetarian foods that your parents might enjoy:

1. Tofu: the complete plant protein

He said, “Packed with all 9 essential amino acids, making it a muscle-building powerhouse. Reduces inflammation and strengthens bones, crucial for joint health and mobility as parents age. Low in carbs, high in protein, making it an ideal meat alternative. Parents think tofu is bland? Stir-fry it, scramble it, or add it to curries for a protein boost.” Click here for some mouthwatering tofu recipes.

2. Edamame: muscle recovery and hormonal support

“One of the richest vegetarian protein sources — great for muscle repair and insulin sensitivity. Contains phytoestrogens, supporting hormonal balance in peri and postmenopausal women. High in fibre and antioxidants, helping regulate blood sugar and digestion. Send this to your mom—she needs it more than you think,” Navneeth said.

3. Nuts and seeds: nutrient-dense superfoods

Navneeth suggests having pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds. These provide protein, magnesium, and healthy fats as they 'support muscle recovery and reduce fatigue, thanks to anti-inflammatory properties'. “Magnesium improves muscle relaxation and prevents cramps—perfect for ageing joints. Make it a habit! Add them to yoghurt, smoothies, or eat as a snack,” he said.

4. Greek yoghurt: best protein-to-carb ratio for vegetarians

Navneeth said, “Non-fat, unflavoured Greek yogurt is the ultimate protein source, ideal for muscle preservation and recovery. Loaded with probiotics, supporting gut health, digestion, and immunity. High in casein protein, providing a slow release of amino acids — perfect before bed!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.