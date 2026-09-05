Worried about your mental health? Therapist Jeffrey Meltzer shares 4 activities that can help

The world has become an increasingly hectic place to survive, especially for the average person, and the need to address mental health issues is becoming more important than ever. But not everyone has the privilege or the ability to seek professional help.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | What is the no. 1 thing that kills desire in long-term relationships? Therapist Jeff Guenther explains emotional fusion

Taking to Instagram on September 3, Florida-based therapist Jeffrey Meltzer listed four activities that can help improve mental health that a person can practise by themselves. They are presented as follows.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

1. Reading

{{^usCountry}} Reading is not just an excellent way to accumulate knowledge; it is also a great exercise for one’s mental health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reading is not just an excellent way to accumulate knowledge; it is also a great exercise for one’s mental health. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

As Jeffrey explained, “We live in a time of constant scrolling and mindless stimulation. Reading asks your brain to do something very different. It requires sustained attention and gives your mind something deeper to engage with, which can be a nice break from constantly reacting to whatever appears on your screen.”

2. Exercise

Working out is important to maintain physical health. However, it is just as beneficial for a person’s mental health.

“When you work out, you're not just helping your body. Physical activity affects neurotransmitters involved in mood and motivation while also supporting your brain over time,” shared Jeffrey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Research consistently shows that exercise can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. So, even on days that you don't feel like moving, get in a few push-ups. It is still worth doing,” he added.

3. Socialising

In the words of the therapist, “We're a social species, so being around other people matters. And this doesn't mean you have to interact with someone every single time. Even sitting in a coffee shop or spending time in a public space can help you feel less isolated because you're still participating in the world and community around you.”

4. Going outside

Getting out of the home is excellent for improving mental health. “Think about how much of your day your brain spends looking at walls or staring at a screen. Sometimes it needs something completely different,” pointed out Jeffrey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Seeing trees, being near water, feeling sunlight, or simply having more open space around you can help reduce stress and improve your well-being,” he noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Jeffrey Meltzer is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor based in Florida. He graduated with a Master's in Mental Health Counselling from the University of South Florida and has been providing therapy services for over seven years.