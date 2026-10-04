‘Worst habits for your body’: Fitness expert shares 8 everyday mistakes that can sabotage strength, recovery and result

Fitness progress is not always about doing more. Sometimes, the habits we overlook outside the workout can have a bigger impact on strength, recovery and overall performance. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, fitness expert and director, MultiFit, discusses some of the most common mistakes people make during their fitness journey and how to correct them. (Also read: Sattu vs whey protein: Which is better for increasing protein intake? Dietitian compares calories, carbs, fibre and iron )

1. Skipping the warm-up

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“Many people walk in, pick up weights and start straight away because they are short on time. Cold muscles and stiff joints are more likely to strain, and performance usually suffers too,” says Deepti.

She recommends spending five to 10 minutes doing light movements such as brisk walking, arm circles and bodyweight squats to prepare the body before starting the main workout.

2. Lifting heavier before getting the basics right

“Lifting more than you can control leads to poor posture, and over time it can stress the lower back, shoulders and knees. Strength is built by moving well first,” she explains. If your form starts slipping during the final few repetitions, it may be a sign that the weight is too heavy for that particular day.

3. Treating rest as laziness

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{{^usCountry}} “Muscles do not grow during the workout; they repair and adapt afterwards,” says Deepti. Training the same body part every day or exercising seven days a week without a break can result in constant tiredness, sore joints and stalled progress. Most people can benefit from one or two proper rest days a week. Light activity such as walking or stretching can still be done on those days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Muscles do not grow during the workout; they repair and adapt afterwards,” says Deepti. Training the same body part every day or exercising seven days a week without a break can result in constant tiredness, sore joints and stalled progress. Most people can benefit from one or two proper rest days a week. Light activity such as walking or stretching can still be done on those days. {{/usCountry}}

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Sleep is crucial for recovery; aim for 7-8 hours to enhance performance.

4. Ignoring sleep

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Sleep is one of the most overlooked parts of fitness. “Late nights followed by early workouts leave the body short of recovery time. Poor sleep can affect energy, mood, appetite and the way you perform in your next session,” Deepti says. She recommends aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep to support recovery and strength.

5. Eating poorly around workouts

Some people exercise on an empty stomach and then wait several hours before eating, while others follow crash diets that drastically cut calories. “Both can leave you weak and slow your recovery. A balanced plate with enough protein, such as dal, paneer, eggs, curd, sprouts or chicken, along with carbohydrates and vegetables, serves the body far better than extreme rules,” says Deepti.

6. Forgetting to hydrate

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Hydration is particularly important during India's hot weather. “Even mild dehydration can bring on cramps, headaches and early fatigue,” Deepti says. Instead of drinking a large amount of water only during your workout, she recommends sipping water throughout the day.

Prioritize sleep, balanced nutrition, and hydration to optimize recovery and prevent fatigue during workouts.

7. Ignoring pain

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Not every type of discomfort should be pushed through. Normal muscle soreness is different from sharp or persistent pain in a joint or tendon. “Pushing through the second kind can turn a small problem into a long break. If discomfort does not settle in a few days, it is wise to see a qualified doctor or physiotherapist,” says Deepti.

8. Repeating the same workout or comparing yourself with others

Doing the exact same routine for months can eventually limit progress as the body adapts. Gradually changing exercises, repetitions or intensity can help keep training effective. “Everyone's starting point, schedule and body type are different, so a steady and realistic plan works better than copying someone else,” Deepti adds.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.