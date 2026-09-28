‘Worst habits’ for your organs: Health coach lists everyday lifestyle mistakes, from refined oil to 10 hours of sitting

You may not smoke or drink, but that alone does not necessarily mean you are following a healthy lifestyle. Health coach Adithya Nataraj recently highlighted how everyday habits such as prolonged sitting, inadequate sleep, packaged foods and cooking choices can also have an impact on overall health.

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In an Instagram post shared on September 22, Adithya wrote, “I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. I eat only ghar ka khana (homemade food), so I’m healthy.” He then added, “Cool. Now count the refined oil and junk that somehow found its way into ghar ka khana, 10 hours of sitting and 5 hours of sleep.”

“Your body keeps count even if you don’t. Treat your body like a temple,” he wrote, before listing what he described as some of the “worst habits” for different organs. (Also read: ‘I lost 50% of my hair’: Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shares habits that helped her manage hair loss )

For the liver

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{{^usCountry}} “The worst habit for your liver is not just alcohol. It’s the refined vegetable oil you heat in your kadai every single day without thinking twice,” Adithya wrote. For the lungs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The worst habit for your liver is not just alcohol. It’s the refined vegetable oil you heat in your kadai every single day without thinking twice,” Adithya wrote. For the lungs {{/usCountry}}

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“The worst habit for your lungs is not just smoking. It’s stepping outside without an N95 mask in Indian cities where AQI crosses 300 every single winter,” he said.

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For the bones

“The worst habit for your bones is not low calcium. It’s sitting in a chair 10 hours a day and never once lifting anything heavy,” Adithya wrote, highlighting prolonged inactivity and lack of resistance exercise.

For the brain

“The worst habit for your brain is not just stress. It’s sleeping less than 7 hours every night and proudly calling it a productive lifestyle,” he added.

For the kidneys

“The worst habit for your kidneys is not just low water intake. It’s excess salt and sodium from packaged biscuits, chips, and instant noodles,” Adithya said.

For the gut

“The worst habit for your gut is not spicy food. It’s the emulsifiers hiding in every biscuit and packaged snack slowly destroying your gut lining from within,” he wrote.

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His post comes as a reminder that health habits extend beyond avoiding smoking and alcohol. Sleep, movement, diet, food choices and the quality of everyday meals can all form part of a broader approach to wellbeing.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.