Year-ender 2022: Health and hygiene lessons we learnt this year

Year-ender 2022: Since the inception of coronavirus in our lives, we have fallen prey to many diseases in the last few years. Covid changed the way we think, live and the things we prioritise. With time, as we learnt the meaning of life better and the virus changed our perception of how to live, we started to take life more seriously, knowing that it can end at any point of time. They say that fear is a great motivator, and it proved right for us. Only that, this time, it was the fear of death. As we started to bring our offices into our homes, we learnt to prioritise the balance between work and life and be thankful for the people we have in our lives.

As we end the year on a good note, here is a list of health and hygiene lessons that we learnt in last one year and how we have incorporated them into our lives to live better.

Washing hands: What started as a mandatory precaution during the time of covid two years back, became a part of our lives. Knowingly and sometimes unknowingly, we start to wash hands, this is a great habit, especially when we come back from outside, as we are now cautious of the germs and viruses that we may be carrying. For most of the parts of India, we have the culture of eating with our hands. Before eating, it is mandatory to wash hands with soap and clean thoroughly.

Wearing mask: Masks do not just protect us from viruses, it also helps us in protecting us from the pollutants in the air. With Diwali and the winter around the corner during October, we all stood in dismay at the sight of suffering and pollution that Delhi NCR faced. With it, we also learnt that masks are mandatory for a daily life, with covid or without.

Working out: Prioritising our health helps in growing the level of immunity that we need to combat any virus or any disease. The immunity of our body helps in fighting the diseases that we are exposed to. Hence, it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle and a good diet that can boost the immunity of the body.

Alcohol, smoking: Drinking alcohol and consumption of tobacco and smoking are extremely harmful, and they further ruin the immunity of the body. They also cause lung disorders, liver issues, and cardiovascular diseases. In order to lead a healthy and a long life, we need to reduce and eventually quit these harmful habits.