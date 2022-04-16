Yoga asanas to boost immunity for older adults: Expert shares tips

With age, the immunity of the body starts to decline. That's when we get more prone to infections and other diseases. Chronic illnesses also follow and creep into the bodies. It is extremely important to start focusing on building the immunity of the body, especially for older adults through a range of lifestyle changes. From walking in the morning to including more nutritions in the diet to dedicating time for fitness – there are a range of changes that should be made in order to stay fit, healthy and strong enough to fight diseases and lead a happy life.

Yoga expert Akshar, in an interview with HT Lifestyle said, “Yoga is a guaranteed method to help you boost your immune system and provide a protective shield from any illness or other problems related to your health. Throughout the world, yoga is being seen as the best way to keep ourselves safe from viruses like covid. Practice Yoga postures like below, as a great way to improve your overall health, to enhance your immunity, which may otherwise get compromised.” He further pointed out four yoga asanas that will help in boosting the immunity of the body.

Dandasana – Also known as the staff pose, Dandasana helps in stretching and activating the hamstrings, calves and overall legs, thereby correcting the alignment of the back spine. However, longer practice durations of Dandasana should be avoided.

Paadhastasana – This yoga asana helps in impacting and stimulating the abdomen and the surrounding organs, which further helps in building strong immunity. It also helps in better blood circulation in the brain. Paadhastasana helps in reducing anxiety, insomnia and fatigue as well.

Samkonasana – This yoga asana helps in strengthening and lengthening the back spine. It also helps in boosting the blood circulation throughout the body. However, pregnant women, practitioners with joint pains or with symptoms of headaches should avoid practising this yoga asana for long duration.

Virbhadrasana – Beside enhancing the balance of the body, Virbhadrasana also helps in stretching the hips, groins, thighs and shoulders.

