Yoga for people with bleeding disorders and chronic pain: Expert offers tips

Yoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in providing relief to the body and the mins. Beside boosting sleep and relaxing the body and the mind, it also helps in relieving the body of pain and reduces the risk of chronic illnesses. Yoga also helps in improving the flexibility, stability and the range of motion of the body. Most of the yoga asanas include balancing the body, which helps in working out of a range of muscle group of the body. From core to the abdominal muscles to the ones in the legs and the arms, yoga asanas focus on strengthening and stretching the muscles and improving the flexibility and stability.

There are a lot of people suffering from chronic pain in several parts of the body and bleeding disorders. From Haemophilia to Sickle cell Anaemia, there are a range of illnesses which does not allow the blood to clot immediately and causes bleeding. Thus causes the body to lose blood and wounds. However, there are a range of yoga positions that can help in curing such diseases over a period of time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yiga expert Akshar said, “Yoga can be treated as an alternate healing solution as it discourages the use of medicine and provides natural healing. If you suffer from any type of pain or chronic bleeding problems then start practicing yoga regularly to see the positive changes to your health. Yoga is an effective pain management tool because it relaxes the nervous system which in turn helps you to calm and soothe the mind.”

He further added that that while we incorporate yoga into the daily routine, adding swimming can also help in bringing effective change to the body and the mind. The combination of regular yoga and swimming practice helps in mobilisation of the muscles, reduction of stiffness and improvement of the range of motion of the body.

Yoga positions suggested by Akshar are Dandasan, Vrikshasana, Sukhasan, Padottanaasan or Vipritkarni. “For Vipritkarni, when you are using a wall support, ensure that you put your legs up slowly by 10, 20 degrees etc. End your yoga practice with Anandasan for rest and rejuvenation of the mind and body,” he recommended.

