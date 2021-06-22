Yoga for beautiful and glowing skin

With International Yoga Day just gone by, let’s take a moment to recognise the positive effects of this holistic practice that is most visible: Skin. It’s a known fact that facial yoga does wonders to your face. It relaxes, tones and gives a natural boost to the skin, while simultaneously resetting your facial muscles. TV personality, actress and influencer Ritwika Gupta swears by yoga for glowing skin. She says, “A basic pranayama daily can help to firm up and tighten the skin. It can also boost collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Most importantly, yoga provides the mental peace and emotional balance which are important to radiate beauty from within.”

Yoga mudra for a beautiful face

All of us dream of having that perfect skin without having to spend on expensive facials and chemically laden creams. The yoga benefits for skin are manifold. Abhishek Otwal, Yoga Expert recommends the Trikonasana asana, as it opens up the lungs, chest and heart. He says, ”The asana supplies more oxygen to your skin and hence the skin automatically feels refreshed and rejuvenated.”

Trikonasana helps rejuvenate skin by increasing the oxygen flow

Paschimottanasana or the seated Forward Bend Pose involves intense stretching. And Otwal believes that this pose is not only beneficial in keeping stress and anxiety at bay but also helps in purifying the blood, thus improving skin complexion and reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

One of the best yoga exercises for glowing skin is the cobra pose. This posture opens up the chest and reduces pressure, tension, and fatigue that helps you get brighter, glowing skin. The pose also helps flush out toxins from the body thus boosting skin rejuvenation.

Do try these poses for that glowing skin and healthy hair.

One of the best yoga mudras for glowing skin is cobra pose

Yoga benefits for skin

Clear complexion

Face yoga and breathing exercises stimulate microcirculation and bring more oxygen to cells making the complexion look more balanced, even and radiant. The face looks calm and serene, and the eyes and features look softer.

Wrinkle free skin

Yoga stimulates the production of collagen and elastin and by regularly practicing face yoga, the skin becomes toned, skin becomes tightened and there is a visible reduction in wrinkles. The face looks smoother and less tired.

Reduction in forehead lines

With regular stretching exercises and pushing the skin of the forehead upwards, the lines on the forehead can be considerably reduced.

Stress reduction

“Yoga reduces stress which is known to cause acne breaks,” says Gupta. She adds, “It flushes out toxins from the body. As a result, the body maintains proper blood circulation which in turn gives a rosy glow.”