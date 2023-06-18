Yoga for heart health: Ways to improve mindfulness, beat stress to boost cardiovascular health

Yoga, the powerful ancient practice, can serve as a bridge between mind and body making one feel connected with their inner being. As we become more aware of our thoughts and are more mindful in leading our lives, stress is eliminated, we become more productive and a sense of purpose is achieved. Heart health is on decline in young people and many of them are suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Apart from classic risk factors like obesity, smoking, drinking, family history, high cholesterol, a rising number of people are reporting high levels of stress which is making them susceptible to heart attack. Both chronic and acute stress can lead to cardiac arrest. (Also read: International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga tips to manage blood sugar levels for people with diabetes)

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga (June 21), Yoga expert Himalyan Siddha Akshar shares tips to beat stress, improve mindfulness and boost heart health.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are to blame for 31% of all fatalities globally. CVDs are thought to be the leading cause of mortality worldwide, claiming the lives of an estimated 17.9 million people each year. Coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other illnesses are among the category of heart and blood vessel disorders known as CVDs," says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Founder Akshar Yoga Institutions.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga (June 21), Yoga expert Akshar shares tips to beat stress, improve mindfulness and boost heart health.

How to manage stress

Stress is one of the main causes of heart disease, among a number of other variables like diet and lifestyle. The finest tools for reducing unwanted stress and anxiety from your life are Yoga and spirituality. Yoga is a comprehensive discipline that fosters mindfulness.

Yoga leads to mindful living

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This aspect of mindfulness can support you in making life-changing decisions. Because it is primarily beneficial to your physical and mental health, mindfulness has shown to have a significant impact in one's well-being in several studies conducted throughout the world.

Yoga asanas and techniques

Yoga nurtures you from the inside out by fusing movement with breathing. A minimum of three times a week of consistent practise benefits one's physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing. Use these basic asanas as part of your everyday workout practise. Hold each position for up to 30 seconds, then do the set three times.

Keep moving and stay healthy

Daily physical activity in the form of exercises like walking, jogging, yoga, etc. has been shown to lessen anxiety, sadness, and other unpleasant feelings. Positive feelings are encouraged, such as improved wellbeing, life satisfaction, self-efficacy, self-compassion, and a sense of personal progress. Maintaining good physical health adds value to all aspects of your life by fostering creativity and improving your sense of fulfilment.

Using meditation to promote calmness

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The capacity to control thoughts and behaviours is increased through the use of easy-to-learn and powerful meditation techniques including Ropan Dhyan, Sthithi Dhyan, Super Power Meditation, Aarambh Dhyan, and Swaas Dhyan. It improves coping mechanisms, motivation, planning, and problem-solving when you incorporate the practise of meditation, even for just 5 to 10 minutes a day. You can have better mental and physical health by avoiding stress.

Build your health through asanas

1. Sukhasana (Happy Pose)

In the Dandasana pose, sit up straight with your legs extended. The left leg should be folded and tucked within the right thigh. The right leg should then be folded and tucked behind the left thigh. Your palms should be on your knees. Sit upright, back straight.

2. Dandasana (Staff Pose)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stretch your legs out in front of you while sitting down. Keep your back straight while joining your legs and pulling your heels together. Your thighs, calves, and pelvic muscles should all be tightened. To support your spine, place your palms on the ground next to your hips.

3. Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Lean back and lie down. Lift your upper body 45 degrees off the ground. Your toes and eyes must be in line. Keep your arms pointing and parallel to the ground.

4. Santolanasana (Plank Pose)

Your palms should be tucked beneath your shoulders when you lay on your stomach. Knees, pelvis, and upper body should all be raised. Make sure your spine, pelvis, and knees are all in alignment. Your arms must be straight and your wrists must be directly below your shoulders.

Keep your heart happy

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The main causes of CVDs include smoking, eating poorly, drinking too much alcohol, and not exercising enough. Heart-related disorders can also be brought on by physiological variables such high blood pressure (hypertension), high blood sugar or glucose, and high blood cholesterol. Living a disciplined life, maintaining a clean environment, adopting healthy routines, and paying to your diet and sleep can make all the difference," concludes Akshar.