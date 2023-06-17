International Yoga Day 2023: Discover the best yoga asanas for kids to boost concentration and focus

International Yoga Day 2023: In today's fast-paced world, where distractions abound and attention spans are shrinking, fostering concentration in children has become an increasingly crucial endeavour. As parents, teachers, and guardians, we strive to provide our children with the necessary tools to succeed academically and emotionally. Amidst the myriad of techniques available, one timeless practice stands out for its profound impact on the mind and body: yoga. Far from being a mere form of physical exercise, yoga offers a holistic approach that can significantly enhance a child's ability to concentrate, leading to improved academic performance and enhanced emotional well-being. By incorporating yoga techniques into their lives, we can empower our children to navigate the challenges of the modern world with clarity, resilience, and unwavering attention. (Also read: International Yoga Day 2023: Quick Yoga asanas you can easily do to beat stress ) International Yoga Day is a perfect occasion to delve into the realm of yoga and explore its profound impact on children's concentration.(Pexels)

"Introducing early yoga training for kids is a wonderful approach to instil in them the values of breathing and stretching. With asana titles like Tree Pose, Cat, Cow, Dog, Frog, etc., yoga keeps the kids interested and amused. Yoga is a fantastic way to increase focus, reduce stress, and unwind. Emphasizing the need for focusing as early as possible is crucial. Throughout the child's upbringing, there ought to be a set of norms and regulations. The desires of the parents for the child will depend on the parenting objectives," says, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga and spiritual Leader, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions.

He added, "There are a few particular exercises and asanas, such as Surya Namaskar and Bakasana, Bal Bakasana, etc., that can help youngsters focus better. These yogic exercises adjust their energy fields and operate on their internal systems. Yoga promotes dexterity by educating kids about balance and coordination. When they endeavour to hold particular asanas, they gain both mental and physical composure. They gain focus and attention by doing this, which gives them a feeling of success."

Best yoga asanas for kids to boost concentration

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar further shared with HT Lifestyle some yoga asanas specifically designed to cultivate concentration and focus in children.

1. Bakasana – Crow Pose

Cow pose is a gentle backbend that stretches the spine and opens the chest.(Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar)

Leaning forward, lay your palms flat in front of your feet, a little to the side. Your fingers should point forward and be spaced widely apart. Lean forward until all of your body weight is supported by your arms. Find your balance. Slowly raise both of your feet off the ground. Bend your elbows slightly and position your knees right below your armpits. Bring your feet together, keep your arms as straight as you can, concentrate on one spot, and hold this pose for a time.

2. Bal Bakasana – Baby Crow Pose

It is a playful variation of crow pose that introduces children to arm balancing by resting their knees on their upper arms.(Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar)

Begin in Marjariasana, Position your elbows flat. Spread your fingers apart and aim them forward as you lean forward until your entire body weight is supported by your triceps. Once you've found your balance, carefully raise both of your feet. Your feet should be together.

3. Sirshasana – Headstand Pose

Sirshasana is an advanced inversion where the body is supported by the forearms and the crown of the head, promoting balance, strength, and mental focus.(Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar )

The beginning position is vajrasana. Your palms and elbows should be interlocked to form an imagined equilateral triangle while your elbows should be flat on the floor. the palms should be in front of the crown of your head, which should be on the floor. The back of your head should be supported by your palms. After that, until your back is straight, walk with your toes pointing in the direction of your head. Lift your right leg up and place it in front of your upper torso first. Use your core strength to balance and bring your left leg up while joining your legs and pointing your toes downward. Keep yourself in this posture for as long as it is comfortable for you.

Meditation Technique:

Sthiti Dhyan

Sit in Sukhasana.

Look straight for about 4-5 seconds, behind you and on either side for the same duration

Close your eyes

Recollect what you observed

Talking about how yoga boosts focus in children, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar says," Children who do yoga have more self-worth and confidence. Yoga promotes goal-setting and consistency. They develop discipline via consistent practice, and as they complete asanas, it strengthens the traits of persistence and hard effort. Yoga teaches kids the importance of the mind-body link since the poses strain the body while also soothing the mind. Yoga instruction in a group setting, such as a school or neighbourhood, has to be promoted from an early age so that kids may benefit from it both academically and generally by developing positive life skills."

