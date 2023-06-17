International Yoga Day 2023: Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21. Observed to create awareness about the power and potential of yoga in healing the body and the mind. The majority of the population suffers from Diabetes. A chronic illness that impacts the procedure of the body turning food into energy. Most of the food consumed is broken down into glucose and released in the bloodstream. This gives the body necessary energy to do daily tasks. However, Hyperglycemia can be a problem for the body – in this condition, too much sugar is released in the bloodstream. Yoga can help in controlling this condition. International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga tips to manage blood sugar levels for people with diabetes(Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar)

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, said, "Yoga offers certain postures that can help you treat and control your blood sugar. With these asanas, you can practise using one of three alternative modalities. The first level, sometimes referred to as the basic level, can be thought of as the cornerstone of your asana practice."

He further shared yoga asanas that can help in managing blood sugar levels for people with diabetes:

Mandukasana: This asana helps in easing stomach issues and controlling diabetes. It also helps in toning the abdominal organs.

Kurpara Dandasana: This asana helps in boosting functions of the digestive organs and nourishes back and hip injuries.

Padangushtasana: This helps in calming the brain, stretching the hamstrings and strengthening the thighs. It also helps in improving digestion and relieving symptoms of insomnia.

Paschimottanasana: This asana helps in spine mobility and in boosting overall flexibility of the body.

"Your internal organs are stretched and massaged by yoga asanas. Regular practise of these positions improves the organs' blood and oxygen flow. This significantly increases their functionality and efficiency, which may benefit your health. Scientific alignment and procedures that address the body's balancing, regulating, and other systems are the foundation of poses," added the yoga expert.

