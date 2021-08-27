Yoga for immunity: 6 asanas to boost your child's overall health

With potential threat of a third wave of Covid-19 likely to hit in the coming months, a special focus is required on building children's immunity, heart experts have suggested. Considering many children cannot venture freely outside, they should be encouraged to engage in physical activities inside their homes. Yoga for children is fast becoming popular in households as it keeps up their energy levels, builds immunity as well as inculcate the habit of good posture in them from an early age.

"Playing comes natural to children and since a child is always active, their immunity is naturally good, as there is proper blood circulation in the body. In the times of pandemic, considering their movement is restricted, we must train them in Yoga at home. Yoga is something that can be done on a mat in a limited space and can keep the body active and agile," says renowned Yoga Guru Grand Master Akshar.

Many of us are troubled with aches and pains due to bad posture because of lifestyle factors, stress, or lack of training. "By learning Yoga, children have a golden opportunity to learn alignment at this early age which could steer them towards a healthy lifestyle later in life. By the time we reach 35-40 years of age, it is very difficult to correct posture. Apart from increasing their immunity and developing a good posture, children can also boost their mind power and concentration with Yoga," adds the Yoga expert.

Grand Master Akshar suggests 6 yoga asanas to boost kids' immunity:

1. Vajrasana (Thunderbolt pose)

Formation of the Posture

Kneel down and rest the pelvis on your heels.

Keep your heels slightly apart.

Place palms on your knees.

Straighten your back and look forward.

Vajrasana (Grand Master Akshar)

2. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Formation of the Posture

Begin with Dandasana.

Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward.

Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect.

Exhale and empty your stomach of air.

With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body.

Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers.

Try to touch your knees with your nose.

Hold the posture for 10 seconds.

Paschimottanasana (Grand Master Akshar)

3. Bal Bakasana

Formation of the posture

Begin in Marjariasana.

Place your elbows down flat.

Your fingers should point forward and they should be spread apart.

Lean forward in such a way that all your body weight shifts onto your triceps.

Find your balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. Bring your feet together.

Focus at a point and hold this asana for a while.

Bal Bakasana (Grand Master Akshar)

4. Chakrasana

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back.

Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head.

Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch.

Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

Chakrasana (Grand Master Akshar)

5. Dhanurasana

Begin by lying down on your stomach.

Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms.

Have a strong grip.

Lift your legs and arms as high as you can.

Look up and hold the posture for a while.

Dhanurasana (Grand Master Akshar)

6. Mandukasana

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body.

Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat.

Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward.

Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles.

Keep your heels close to each other.

Place your right palm on your navel and your left palm on top of the right.

Exhale and bend down.

Inhale and come up.

Repeat 3 sets of 10 seconds each.

