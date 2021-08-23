Monday motivation: 5 must-know Yoga exercises for beginners at home

It is no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic has ignited the Yoga trend as people prioritised their health like never before and as the days of coronavirus continue, studies on the anti-inflammatory effects associated with Yoga and meditation have only lured more people to enroll for the exercise sessions from the safe confines of their homes. The potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19 courtesy the healing benefits of Yoga and meditation recently saw a plethora of fitness enthusiasts add the same to their workout routines and even if you are beginning now, we got you sorted.

Want to ignite your passion for Yoga? We have good news for those who are complete beginners with no previous yoga experience and even those who have tried yoga in the past and are ready to practice it again! Check out this list of 5 must-know Yoga asanas that you can easily try at home as they will help you to take the first step towards your fitness goals.

1. Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior Pose 2

Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior Pose 2(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)





Method: Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then release the posture.

Benefits: Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose 2 energies tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

2. Trikonasana or the Triangle Pose﻿

﻿Trikonasana or the Triangle Pose(Photo by Mor Shani on Unsplash)





Method: Stand straight on a flat even ground with your feet comfortably apart. Turn your right foot to face outside while keeping the heel inwards. Both heels should be in a straight line.

Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the right and raise your left arm straight up. Meanwhile, your right hand can either rest on your ankle or shin or even on the mat if you are comfortable.

Keeping your head in line with your torso, you can gaze up at your left palm if comfortable. With every exhale, let the body relax a little more

Benefits: This asana is an amazing stretching exercise as it helps to improve flexibility in your spine and pelvic region. This pose will help you develop strength and balance too.

Since Trikonasana involves the whole body, its benefits are immense including treating the neck sprain, stimulating and transporting the blood flow throughout the veins and body hence, reducing any risks of a block or stroke, stimulating the digestive system, improving the flexibility of the spine and correcting the alignment of shoulders. It also relieves gastritis, indigestion, acidity and flatulence while strengthening the ankles and the palms, reducing the piled up stress and anxiety and reduces discomfort.

It is especially useful for pregnant women since it not only shifts their center of gravity but also stretches and opens the hips which can be a big help during delivery.

3. Kumbhakasana or the plank pose﻿

Kumbhakasana or the plank pose(Photo by Gordon Cowie on Unsplash)





Method: Known as a beginner’s best friend, plank pose challenges your arm balances. Place your hands directly under the shoulders and your knees underneath your hips, parallel to the floor which is similar in position to when you do cat and cow poses of Yoga.

With your index knuckle on the floor, keep pressing your hands down. Spread your shoulder blades away from each other to keep the plank straight.

Benefits: Kumbhakasana strengthens the shoulders and arms, muscles along the spine and also helps to build stamina and endurance. The plank pose tightens the abdominal muscles.

4. Vrksasana/Vrikshasana or tree pose﻿

Vrksasana/ Vrikshasana or tree pose(Photo by Eric Deeran on Unsplash)

﻿

Method: Balance yourself on one leg, with the other one folded and supported on your inner thigh. Stretch out your hands above your head and point them directly upwards.

Clasp them together in anjali mudra. Gaze in the distance, shift the weight to your left leg while keeping the right knee bent in half lotus position and hold onto this posture for a few seconds before releasing and repeating the same with the alternate leg.

Benefits: This asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener as assists it the body in establishing pelvic stability and strengthens the bones of the hips and legs.

The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg strengthens the ligaments and tendon of the feet. It also helps strengthen the thighs, calves and ankles and and helps improve focus.

5. Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose

Natarajasana or Dancer’s Pose(Photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash)





Method: Stand straight with your legs together and hold a stick with your right hand in front of you. Inhale and bend your left knee from the back.

Exhale and with your left hand, grab the ankle as you lift your left leg up with the toe pointing towards the ceiling. At the same time, press your ankle against the body and hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds before releasing.

Benefits of Natarajasana: Natarajasana develops greater strength and flexibility in the body with each practice, strengthens your core and back muscles thereby improving balance. It stretches the chest, shoulders, quadriceps and the front body including the abdomen and strengthens the upper back, quadriceps, ankles and feet.

Precautions:

Those suffering from vertigo, migraine, insomnia issues, neck or back injuries or low/high blood pressure should consult their doctor before performing these exercises.

