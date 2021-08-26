Puffy eyes? Yoga tips by Grand Master Akshar for improving eye health

Do you often wake up with swelling under your eyes and feel concerned if it indicates any trouble for your health? While puffy eyes can be a manifestation of water retention, dehydration, certain allergies or ageing, the condition could also simply mean that you have been putting your eyes under severe strain and not resting them enough. If you are burning the midnight oil over a college project or office presentation, it's time to take a break and give your eyes some well-deserved rest.

Renowned Yoga Guru Grand Master Akshar says that Yoga could help in making lifestyle modifications in addition to certain yoga asanas that could help improve blood circulation around the eyes.

"Stress, depression, overwork, excess screen time can be blamed for this eye condition. The current situation requires us to stay glued to the screen be it taking online classes or office meetings. Puffy eyes often indicate that your eyes are not well-rested or your lifestyle needs a change," says Grand Master Akshar.

Establish a proper sleep routine

One aspect of life that we tend to ignore is the importance of a good sleep. Going to bed late means missing out on hours of restorative sleep that could lead to our body getting stressed over time. Timely sleep and getting up in morning hours is a time-tested way to heal body cells. "If you could follow a proper sleep routine, your eyes are sufficiently rested and rejuvenated," says the Yoga Guru.

Drink sufficient water, have nutritious diet

Not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration which coupled with high salt intake and lack of sleep could make your eyes look puffy. Drinking 8-10 glasses of water can help with the condition. A diet rich in vitamins and anti-oxidants can relieve the oxidative stress in the body. One must consume seasonal fruits and vegetables for best results.

Wash your eyes with cold water

This could help deal with the tiredness in eyes but make sure not to be harsh with your eyes. Gently splash your eyes with water two-three times in a day.

Yoga exercises for health eyes

Here are Yoga exercises that you can do for improving your eye health:

Makara Mudra (Crocodile Hand gesture)

Makara Mudra(Grand Master Akshar)

Steps

Place one hand inside another.

Extend the thumb of lower hand through the little finger.

Take the ring finger of other hand and place it in the middle palm of your other hand

Make sure that the thumb and the tip of ring finger are touching each other

Spread the rest of the fingers as wide as possible

Bhramari Pranayama﻿

Bhramari Pranayama(Grand Master Akshar)

Steps

Sit in any comfortable pose (such as Sukhasan, Ardhapadmasan or Padmasana)

Straighten your back and close your eyes

Place your palms on your knees facing up (in Prapthi Mudra)

Place your thumbs on the 'Tragus', the external flap outside on your ear.

Place your index finger on your forehead; your middle finger on the Medial Canthus and ring finger on the corner of your nostril

Inhale and fill your lungs with air

As you exhale, slowly make a buzzing sound like that of a bee, i.e., “mmmmmmm….”

Keep your mouth closed the entire time and feel the vibration of the sound disseminate throughout your body

Surya Namaskar

"Surya Namaskar is a salutation to the Sun. The Sun represents energy, power, and vitality. This yogic offering of Surya Namaskar was first performed by the epitome of strength, Shree Hanuman as his salutation to the Lord Sun, who is his mentor and Master. The Surya Namaskar contains a total number of 8 asanas woven into a sequence of 12 steps for each side, right and left," says Grand Master Akshar.

When you begin the Surya Namaskar, you must start with the right side as the sun’s energy is represented symbolically through this side. One cycle is complete when you cover both sides, and this is made up of 24 counts.

Benefits

In yoga, Surya Namaskar is the best practice for eyes, mind and body. It is a very dynamic practice that gives excellent results. It has asanans that helps increase blood flow towards the face and eyes, improving eyesight and boosting overall eye health.

Padahasthasana﻿

Padahasthasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Padhasthasana is excellent for improving blood circulation around face and help in rejuvenating dead cells. When you hold it for a longer time, your eye power increases and helps deal with puffiness. It also helps in wrinkles.

Formation of the posture

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed

Place palms on either side of feet

Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice. If you are a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this.

With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs

Hold this asana for a while

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)﻿

Paschimottanasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Formation of the Posture

Begin with Dandasana

Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward

Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect

Exhale and empty your stomach of air

With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body

Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers

Try to touch your knees with your nose

Hold the posture for 10 seconds

Halasana﻿

Halasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Formation of the posture

Lie down on your back

Using your abdominal muscles, lift your legs up 90 degrees

Press palms firmly into the floor and allow your legs to fall back behind your head

Allow your middle and lower back to lift off the floor to touch your toes on the floor behind

Try to bring your chest as close to your chin as possible

The palms can remain flat on the floor but you can bend the arms and support the back with the palms

Hold the asana for a while

Padma Halasana (Lotus in Plough Pose)﻿

Padma Halasana(Grand Master Akshar)

﻿Formation of the posture

Sit in Sukhasana and form Padmasana with your legs

Slowly lie on your back and allow your legs to come up

Press your palms into the floor to lift your Padmasana up

You can use your to palms support the back as per your level of comfort

