Yoga for winters: Try these asanas to get rid of body stiffness in winter season

Winter time is here and some of us might be waking up in the morning feeling a lot of stiffness in the body or may be suffering from sore muscles during workouts. The cold weather also sometimes makes life difficult for people with joint pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There is a reason why aches, pains and body stiffness become more prevalent in winter season. When the weather is cold and the availability of sunlight is less, it leads to contraction and stiffness in muscles.

"The body starts contracting muscles to generate heat in the body. Shivering is one example of the body’s attempt to generate heat by itself. Inactivity also increases during winters due to lack of sunlight," says Acharya Advait Yogbhushan, Founder of Himalayan Yogi Institutes, Sacred Science Teacher explaining why people suffer from aches and pains in winters.

ALSO READ: Yoga at workplace: 5 exercises to de-stress at office and regain focus

The yoga expert says the weather also brings a change in our body cycle which could impact our health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The weather also brings a shift in the Circadian cycle, it has a direct impact on hypothalamus gland, which regulates our body temperature and sleep cycles," he says, adding that yoga practices can help immensely in regulating the fire element in the body.

Here are some asanas by Acharya Advait Yogbhushan to help you remove stiffness from the body in winters.

1. Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

Trikonasana or Triangle pose is a standing asana and is performed from both sides, left and right. One can begin doing the asana in a standing position and keeping 3-4 feet distance between their feet. Turn the right foot outside and stretch both the arms at shoulder level keeping the torso in front. The right arm will touch the right foot bending from waist and the left hand will be stretched straight above ears. This asana will be performed from left side too.

Benefits: The benefits of Trikonasana are amazing as it activates the core muscles which aids in balance and stability.

2. Matsyasana (Fish pose)

Matsyasana

It is a reclining chest opening asana, which is performed by a practitioner by coming in shavasana and lifting the chest with the support of elbows and shoulders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits: Matsyasana stretches and simulates belly muscles. This asana has been called destroyer of all diseases.

3. Uttanasana (Standing forward bend)

It is a standing asana, a kind of forward bend posture. In this asana the practitioner takes the tadasana position and bends forward from the hips moving the chest towards knees. Some may be able to touch the feet while others may be able to bend only to an extent. Whichever way, the practitioner must maintain the alignment. As it will benefit immensely if performed with proper alignment.

Benefits: This asana maintains the functions of liver, kidney, spleen and improves the overall alignment of a person.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter