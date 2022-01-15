Yoga with Pooja Batra – This time, it is Uttanasana

Pooja Batra never fails to serve us with fresh morning motivations to hit the gym, on a daily basis. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, is often spotted in her home garden, amidst the greenery or in her living room, engrossed in a yoga position. Pooja loves kickstarting her day with yoga and always manages to scoop out time from her busy schedule to reconnect with herself through a yoga position.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja loves to work out and to travel – sometimes she merges the two. The actor loves to explore offbeat countries and stunning locations and is mostly seen travelling the world. But holidays are not a good excuse enough for Pooja to skip her yoga routine. In fact, she keeps sharing snippets of her yoga positions with stunning backdrop of her travel destinations. Besides being a treat for sore eyes, they are also witness to the actor's dedication- and focus for her yoga routine.

ALSO READ: A glimpse of Pooja Batra's yoga routine in the garden

A day back, Pooja shared a snippet of herself engrossed in her yoga routine right in her home garden. With her pet pooch lying down nearby and looking on, Pooja can be seen basking in the winter sun and acing a Uttanasana variation to perfection. In the picture, Pooja can be seen bending her body down to touch her feet with her palms. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of blue gym trousers, Pooja can be seen loving the Uttanasana variation. "Yoga with Pooja Batra," she wrote in her picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram story of Pooja Batra. (Instagram/@poojabatra)

Uttanasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in accelerating the functions of liver, kidneys and spleen. It also helps in improving the flexibility of the hips, thereby enhancing the posture and alignment of the body. It also helps in improving the blood circulation in the body and strengthening the knees and the spine.